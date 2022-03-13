Lessa Hopper

Asked about the most rewarding part of her Mayodan career, without hesitation, Lessa said, “working alongside my fellow co-workers, employees of the town, who are now my friends and family.”

“No better staff exists. The employees work extremely hard, do amazing and sometimes ghastly jobs, for little pay.”

Although public employees are not treated well by their constituents, Lessa said “they are intelligent, dedicated, hardworking people who show up and serve the town every day anyway. “Recognition for a job well done is few and far between, but they shoulder on,” Lessa said. “I’ll miss them the most and I hope I made them half as proud as they’ve made me. They’ve been a great part of my life.”

“In this position, you don’t make everyone happy and you don’t always win friends so good or not-so-good is a matter of opinion,” she said. “But one fact that cannot be argued or debated - I had skin in the game.”

Now, she and Ronnie will be doing more of.riding their Harley around the country, traveling to see parts of the country they haven’t seen before spend time at their place at Philpott Lake.

“We really only have plans to travel around the United States in our toy hauler camper with the Harley motorcycle and our two boxer dogs.”