REIDSVILLE – Three Reidsville High School seniors in the International Baccalaureate program are the recipients of the prestigious Lindsay Apple IB Scholarship.

The financial award honors the late Apple, a member of the program’s 1999 inaugural graduation class, who died Oct. 25, 2010 at age 29.

Matthew Davenport, Logan Hammack and Tamara Simpson were awarded the scholarships at a May 22 dinner event at Greensboro National Golf Course.

Created through a partnership between the Apple family, Reidsville High School and the Rockingham County Education Foundation, the Lindsay Apple IB Scholarship honors its namesake, a beloved family member, friend and fellow IB scholar.

Teachers and friends said Apple embodied the main pillars and character traits that the advanced academic courses promote.

Apple’s mother, Mary J. Simpson, made the presentations to the three students. Apple was the daughter of Willis W. “Bill” Apple of Kernersville and the stepdaughter of Bill Simpson of Reidsville.

“International Baccalaureate is such a rigorous program when it is done the right way,” said Rockingham County Schools Superintendent John Stover, keynote speaker.

“Some students have said their first year in college was easier than their last year in high school,’’ he said.

“IB brings everyone together and focuses students on key skills like communications, critical thinking and data literacy,” Stover said.

Students must demonstrate academic achievement, strong leadership skills, and exhibit the 10 character traits of the IB program, which holds that they should be: reflective, balanced, knowledgeable, open-minded, inquirers, risk-takers, communicators, caring, principled and thinkers.

In choosing scholarship recipients, preference is given to students who have overcome adversarial conditions to complete their program.

“Our job as a school system is to set students up so they will have all opportunities available for them,” Stover said.

“My vision is to leverage the power of the full IB diploma because IB forces the kids to work hard, and hard work is a habit,’’ Stover said.

“It takes the ability to work hard to go into the next phase of life prepared,’’ the superintendent said.

“Our seniors just brought in $5.4 million in scholarship awards,” said IB Coordinator Wayne Knight, noting the Lindsay Apple scholarship grew out of an idea he had to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Reidsville’s program.

He asked Walter H. Moore III, a member of the first graduating class, to speak, along with students from other years. In his talk, Moore remembered fellow classmate Apple.

Because Lindsay, “lived the IB learner traits we strive to instill in all IB students,” Knight said he decided to help create a small scholarship to honor her.

Initially, the scholarship was $250. And recipients received a commemorative golden apple.

But with the hard work of Sarah Kettles, Jenny Edwards, Dawn Charaba and Apple’s mother and sister, Mara O’Neil, the three awards grew to $600 each this year.

Actively involved in her church and community, Apple built structures and relationships on several mission trips in the state and abroad.

She received her bachelor of science in English and Women’s Studies at UNC Chapel Hill. Apple went on to earn her master’s degree in Higher Education Administration and a graduate certificate in Nonprofit Management from N.C. State University.

She worked at both UNC-CH and Appalachian State University.

“Lindsay was the true embodiment of the educational and student development power the IB Program at Reidsville High School brings to our thoughtful, creative, determined and beloved students,” Knight said.

“Though we lost Lindsay ... , she is forever a bright light who will continue to shine on the Reidsville IB program through this annual scholarship,” Knight said.

“You loved her as soon as you saw her smile or heard her laugh. She was a friend to all she met,” Knight said.

Scholarship candidates should be partial or full-time members of the RHS IB program. They must commit to and demonstrate the 10 IB World School character traits; be an advocate and have an awareness of mental health. Further, they must document full-time enrollment at an accredited college or university for award distribution.

Candidates also are required to submit a 750-word essay about the subject: “How do you live up to the IB learner profile traits and what would this scholarship mean to you?”

Davenport said his life goal is to “help others in the best way that I can,” noting the knowledge he gained from his life and the IB courses he took “have prepared and pointed me in the best direction to be able to achieve my goal.”

The son of Beverly Davenport of Reidsville, he will attend Liberty University in the fall.

“IB has taught me to really be able to relate to people more on a deeper, a more personal level,” a skill Davenport believes “will help me and be essential to my dreams of becoming a doctor.’’

Simpson said she believes she exemplifies the traits of the IB learners profile and works hard to make the community better by becoming involved and being active.

“I think that education is the key to success, and I make an effort to integrate that with my desire to do good in the world,” she said, noting the scholarship will help her further her education at UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and pursue a career as a forensic psychologist.

She is the daughter of Zachary and Tammy Simpson of Reidsville.

Calling himself a “dedicated student,” Hammack said his financial situation “is not the best.” So, the scholarship “is a true honor” and will help him with tuition and expenses at N.C. State in the fall.

In fact, funds will likely help him purchase a new laptop for college, said Hammack, who plans to pursue a career in physical therapy and sports medicine and is the son of Lester and Roxanne Hammack of Reidsville.