Local 4-H members create 'Little Libraries' to share love of reading

“They stuffed their four little libraries full the first day.”

Of course, the mother admitted several children wanted to withhold certain books from the libraries but were persuaded other children needed the chance to enjoy their favorites.

Leader Megan Cayton allowed her son, Landon, to take one book home with the understanding he would put it back in the library the next day.

In fact, that is the whole theory of the libraries, Clabeaux said.

“You ‘take one and leave one’ is our motto, but you don’t always have to do that,” she noted, adding some people unexpectedly come upon the libraries and don’t have a book handy to contribute.

“If you don’t have one to leave, go ahead and take one,” Clabeaux said. “Someone else probably will donate several books.”

To assure the libraries remain filled, the Challengers will maintain them by adding more books as needed. Not only are children’s books available but a variety of reading material is placed in each Little Library, Clabeaux explained.