Local artist eager to display her work as Artist of the Month shows return to Eden Library

“The first time I painted New York City, somebody said they couldn’t believe I did that painting because I always painted barns and landscapes and country scenes,” she said, noting she found New York “interesting and beautiful.”

She has always painted a lot of flowers, and she photographs the ones in her yard to turn into art.

Collins was the youngest of five girls plus a younger brother born to the late Worth and Sarah Walker Collins. As a child, her favorite time at school was in art classes.

“I always loved getting out the crayons at school,” Collins said.

But she also had a passion for helping others. After graduating in 1957 from Wentworth High School, she earned her nursing degree in 1962 from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Danville, Va.

She immediately went to work at Morehead Hospital but stopped working in the 1980s to care for a relative with Alzheimer’s. She has continued looking after relatives, and babysitting many of her nieces and nephews. Now, she spends time with Ethan, 5, the youngest grandchild of her brother David.

“When he comes, we paint together, read books and take hikes,” Collins said.