Local artist Meesha Walker making her mark

A freelance artist who works as a pharmacy technician at Sam’s Club in Danville, Walker does art work in her spare time for area companies and organizations.

She received scholarships to play volleyball at Northwest Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and then Tennessee State University in Nashville.

“While playing, I took every art class I could to better myself,” she said.

After she received her bachelor’s degree and volleyball came to an end for her in 2007, Walker began to take her art a little more seriously again.

“I applied for a steady job for bills while continuing with drawing and painting,” she said.

She and her husband, Jayson, moved to Rockingham County in 2015 because of his job, and she now creates her pieces from her home. Portraits are her specialty, both animal and human.

“The crazier the expression, the better I enjoy painting it,” she said. “I enjoy all art, but occasionally I’ll find an unusual medium I really want to try and use it on everything.”

Walker has picked up streaming on Twitch.tv/xeshema to draw more and interact with friends.