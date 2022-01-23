Local man navigates pandemic to continue his love of traveling, living abroad

REIDSVILLE — After avoiding COVID-19 for two years while living in Taiwan, Corey Lee Miller was back in the United States only three days when he caught it. Then, he came down with a milder case of the respiratory disease again in January.
The trip home on Dec. 12 was a surprise to his family because only a few friends knew about it. Miller said Taiwan had minimal cases of COVID-19 those first two years.
“They just locked things down very early on and are really serious about mask mandates,” Miller said, noting it took a lot longer for the country to get the vaccines. He received his second vaccine just before he came home. The resources were not available to get them prior to that.
“Most people in the U.S. are not aware of how much luxury they have,” Miller said. “People here were fully vaccinated months before they got vaccines in Taiwan. When outbreaks occurred and they were having 500-600 cases per day, the government shut things down. Now, it’s back down to zero again.”
Miller, 29, has lived in the East off and on for a number of years.
“While I was in school, I never traveled and never got outside the U.S.,” said the 2010 Rockingham County High School graduate. In 2014, he earned his bachelor’s degree in English at Appalachian State University, then served an internship at QC Exclusive magazine, remaining after the internship ended.
Soon, he began to research ways to travel abroad. Miller then became an au pair in Germany, living with a family, helping their children with their homework, especially English, and taking them to school. But Miller didn’t make much money, so after four months and just in time for Christmas, he returned to work part-time at the magazine.
At the company Christmas party, Miller negotiated a full-time position assisting the editor, a job he “really enjoyed. I had never studied journalism in school but had worked for the school newspaper.”
After three years, Miller became tired of living in Charlotte. Wanting to go abroad again, he connected with a company that places teachers all over the world. He interviewed with several schools before deciding to move to Korea. Since he preferred a big city, he chose Daegu, the third largest city in South Korea.
During the day, Miller taught English to fifth to eighth grade students. After hours, the school became “a kind of an English academy” for older children.
Many parents want young children to learn English as their second language.
“English is the most important one in the world,” Miller said.
School was nonstop with Miller working a pretty heavy schedule, teaching close to 40 hours five days a week.
“If another teacher was out, we had to pick up the slack, and it could be really rough at times,” he said. “The cultural differences were hard.”
Working for a foreign boss was sometimes difficult, Miller said.
“The higher ups have a different idea of what it means to be a boss in Korea. You don’t really question what they say.”
To learn Korean, Miller studied at the Language Exchange three nights a week after teaching during the day.
Designed for foreigners to learn the language, Miller spent one hour one-on-one with their Korean teacher, then practiced their conversational skills in a group: Ten people at a circular table “just talking.” The Korean group leader generally was the best English teacher who printed out talking points or topics to discuss each day. Those topics could include economics, politics, Capitalism, and/or Communism, and be lighthearted or “really heavy.”
Often, everyone went out for beer afterward.
“It can be hard to make friends with the locals,” Miller said, adding most jobs like his included living quarters so the teachers were together. Although Miller loves teaching, he said he did not want to do it as a career in Korea.
While on a four-day break, Miller and some teaching companions visited Taiwan “just for fun.”
“I fell in love with the city,” Miller said. Later, when his one-year contract in Korea was ending, Miller said he wanted to go to other places as often as possible, planning to work for a year and then go some place else.
He now works for a western company run by Americans in Taiwan where he is surrounded by “all kinds of people” and has become friends with many other workers.
Just after arriving in Taiwan, news about the pandemic increased.
“What Taiwan was doing from the beginning really saved the country,” said Miller, who has been working remotely from the Reidsville home of his father, Ronnie Miller. His mother, Deborah Paschal Miller, passed away in 2006. Corey is the grandson of Mary Barrett of Eden, Bobby and Annie Little Miller of Eden, and the late John Paschal Sr.
On Jan. 30, Miller will fly to Seattle to work with his boss and Seattle team before returning to Taiwan on Feb. 8.
Before he leaves, he will need have to have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before the flight. When he arrives in Taiwan, Miller must quarantine for two weeks in a hotel set up by the government, then stay at his home the third week without seeing anyone, only going out to get groceries.
“When we go outside, we wear a mask,” he explained. “As soon as you step out your door, you have to wear a mask. There are fines and everybody does it.”
The Taiwanese government makes no religious, health or other exceptions.
“They just care about others,” Miller said. “They are less focused on individuals in situations like this. They are more concerned for others.”