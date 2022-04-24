Local pharmacist talks trends, necessity of COVID-19 boosters

REIDSVILLE — Scott Potter, a Reidsville native and pharmacist at Walgreen’s in Reidsville for the past 12 years, spoke to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club recently about trends in the pharmaceutical industry.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy, Potter pointed out that when he was coming through school, most pharmacy students were male. Today, though, pharmacy schools are seeing lots of successful women.

He also reminisced about Reidsville’s long-time pharmacists who have passed away, such as Bill Post, Hunter Gammon and Phil Link And Potter paid tribute to retired local pharmacist Andy Gaster.

“Today, it is a totally different landscape,” said Potter, noting when pharmacy students graduate they are typically in heavy debt for their education.

On the topic of COVID-19, Potter reminded club members that it is very important to get the first two vaccine shots, plus the two booster shots. He cautioned that with time, immunity wanes, making the boosters a necessity. And he anticipates that COVID-19 boosters will be annual offerings just like flu shots in the coming years.

Potter took questions from the club members on a number of health-related questions about the latest pneumonia vaccine which came out recently. Another was regarding the two-dose shingles shot, now a lifetime shot.

Some were concerned about muscle soreness with the use of statin drugs that mitigate high cholesterol, but Potter pointed out that the drug benefits were far greater than the soreness they may cause.

