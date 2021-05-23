Local teen sets sky-high goals, from sales of Girl Scout cookies to dreams of exploring space

MADISON — Early in her life, 13-year-old Avery James learned the importance of setting goals — a habit that helped her become this year’s top Girl Scout Cookie salesperson in Rockingham County.
As a kindergartner, she became a Daisy in the Girl Scout program and was introduced to Girl Scout Cookie sales.
That first year, Avery set a goal of 300 boxes and sold a little more than that. Each year since, she has increased her target by as much as 100. This year, the Bethany Community School seventh-grader reached high with a goal of 1,000.
“This is the most I have ever sold,” Avery said.
She became the top Rockingham County seller with a total of 1,953 packages, according to Sarah Robinson, Senior Market Manager for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.
The young entrepreneur used a variety of methods to achieve her goal during the pandemic, which limited door-to-door sales and other ways involving close contact with potential buyers.
“This year I did drive-thru and cookie booths and went to my church and walked around and asked people,” Avery said, noting one person bought 10 boxes.
She also set up booths throughout weekends at Food Lion in Madison, Ellisboro Baptist Church and Lowe’s Home Improvement. Often, her father, Brien, who works for Wake Forest University police telecommunications, helped Avery man the booths.
The church parking lot was a drive-thru, Avery said, explaining it was “very COVID savvy - we had our masks and hand sanitizer and our gloves.”
Quite a few of her orders came from online buyers ordering cookies. Once an order is entered, it is sent to local Girl Scouts for delivery.
Many are complimentary of the young salespeople, Avery said.
“I was called ‘sweet’ all the time, and I would always be told that I was thoughtful and helping out the community,” she said.
When Avery first became a Daisy Scout, Wendy Johnson was her leader. Her mother, Amanda, who works at Classic Dyestuff in High Point, was co-leader. They have moved up with their girls as they progressed through the scouting program. Avery is now a Cadet Scout in Troop 2171.
She and her fellow scouts earned the Bronze Award by building a Girl Scout Lending Library located at Spray United Methodist Church, one of a number of “lending libraries” throughout the county. People place books in the cabinets and anyone can stop and pick them up and contribute books, Avery explained. The choices range from children’s books to adult fiction, non-fiction and other titles.
Recently, the four cadets in the troop earned their Silver Awards after making 100 goody bags for cancer patients. The bags were distributed through the Barry Joyce Foundation.
“One of the moms (Patricia Lizotte) in our troop taught all of us how to sew before this and when we wanted to do the bags, she showed us how to do the pattern,” Avery said.
The girls created 100 bags, filling them with bottled water, fuzzy socks, crossword puzzles, pencils, cancer patient pamphlets and other items.
Even with pandemic restrictions, the girls earned 10 different badges this year and will receive them at their end-of-the-year party on Memorial Day weekend. They will begin work on their Gold Award project when they enter high school.
Each summer, Avery attends the weekly Girl Scout camps where she enjoys working on earning badges. One year, she went to Camp Keyauwee in Sophia. Two years ago, she was at Camp Ginger Cascades in Lenoir.
“I think the thing about going to camp is I really get to be outdoors and I get a break from my whole family and I get to make new friends,” Avery said.
Her enthusiasm and activities extend beyond scouting. Avery is in her school’s Junior Beta Club. At Ellisboro Baptist Church, she is in the youth group and sings in the youth choir. Although she hasn’t been on a mission trip yet, Avery is involved in mission-related projects. This summer, she plans to help with the Vacation Bible School program at The Salvation Army in Reidsville.
She said she is especially excited about participating in the week-long Space Camp at Tranquility Base in Huntsville, Ala. in June. Going with her is Ashley Evans, daughter of Leah and Jason Evans of Reidsville.
“I have been interested in space for a long time now,” Avery said. “I’m very excited to go to space camp and (learn) how they do the training for the astronauts."
She hopes to see a space ship launch and also is looking forward to the possibility of meeting four of the female astronauts who are candidates for Artemis, NASA’s new lunar program. The agency has a timeline of returning to the moon in 2024 and has promised that this time a woman will be on board.
“Some of my dreams are like I always wanted to study space and become an astronomer,” Avery said.
For someone used to setting goals and achieving them, some day Rockingham County residents may watch proudly as an astronaut named Avery James soars into space.