Love the Butterfly offers an up-close and personal experience

Stop by the Love the Butterfly exhibit for an opportunity to get up close and personal with the large and brilliantly-colored monarch, the long distance painted lady and the large and colorful swallowtail butterflies.

Visitors can learn about butterfly migration, pollination and the importance of butterflies to the environment. A feeding stick will also be available, allowing visitors to observe the butterflies up close and let butterflies land on them.

“These gentle and beautiful creatures happily land right on people’s fingers, and you can feel free to feed them and share that with your family,” said Kevin Korpol, who owns and operates Love the Butterfly with Joy Steward.

The exhibit’s blowup unit will also include numerous plants native to the butterflies’ habitats.

Safety of the beautiful insects is a top priority. Korpol and Steward order the butterflies from a USDA breeder in Florida the day before each event and immediately release them after each event so the butterflies may pollinate and reproduce.

“Keeping butterflies is not good for them,” Korpol said. “They need to be released.”

Life expectancy is between seven and 21 days, depending on the species.