Madison debuts 'Social District' to allow outdoor drinking downtown

MADISON — Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, this town of 2,200 has quickly taken advantage of a new state law that allows communities to adopt ordinances to create "social districts'' — designated outdoor areas within a municipality in which alcoholic beverages may be carried and consumed.

And the community has high hopes that this will bolster tourism to its historic downtown's restaurants, wine cafes and brew pub, leaders said Wednesday.

The town follows Greensboro and High Point, two Triad cities which earlier this year adopted social districts.

The N.C. Senate passed a N.C. House bill on Wednesday that outlined just how such zones may be defined.

House Bill 211 was approved Wednesday by a 37-6 vote and sent to the House for approval of Senate changes. If approved, HB211 will become law immediately, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The legislation means that Madison merchants who hold ABC permits, in keeping with the statutes guidelines, will offer beverages in clear cups marked with a new social district logo that depicts its historic clock and cautions those who imbibe to drink responsibly.

The district, in the center of downtown on East Murphy Street, will open Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Weekly social district hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.

“After much consideration, our town leaders were able to determine the economic impact having a designated social district could have on our town,” Kevin Baughn, Madison’s town manager, said in a news release on Wednesday.

“Being the first social district in the county, Madison’s local businesses and downtown area now have an even more unique draw for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” Baughn said.

Signs will mark the boundaries of the district in which alcoholic drinks may be bought and consumed, town leaders said.

“The implementation of the social district will make downtown Madison a more inviting place for people to visit, stay and shop,” said Bobbie Webster, president of Madison Merchants Guild.

Hell on Horsecreek Brewery, Southern Spirits, Gia’s Distillery, Wine Nox and Madison Cork Supply are participating ABC permittees and will be able to sell and serve beverages on their own premises for consumption throughout the social district, according to a news release from the Madison officials.

All alcoholic beverages will be required to be served in clear plastic cups, no larger than 16 ounces that display the social district logo, the ABC permittee that served the beverage, and “Drink Responsibly — Be 21.”

Alcoholic beverages purchased from one ABC permittee are not allowed to be taken into another ABC permittee’s premises, the release detailed.

Richard Craver of the Winston-Salem Journal contributed to this report.

