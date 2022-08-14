Madison-Mayodan Rotarians honor educator at 46th annual golf tourney

DEEP SPRINGS — Rotarians, sponsors and friends gathered at Deep Springs Country Club on Aug. 6-7 for the 46th annual Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club Memorial Golf Tournament and to pay tribute to a longtime club member and educator.

The service club dedicated the event to the late Carol Summerlin, who joined the Mayodan Rotary Club in 1987 and served as its first female president. She went on to serve as the first female district governor of Rotary District 7690. Summerlin, who died in 2021, and her husband, Gerald, traveled the world to annual Rotary International conferences, as well.

An educator for almost 40 years in Rockingham County, Summerlin was loved in the community, friends said.

“Carol did everything with great joy,” said Rotarian Dixie Penn of Madison. “She knew Rotary. She was the embodiment of ‘Service Above Self.’”

“It’s always a joy being under the tent with fellow Rotarians,” said Tim Simpson, the club’s historian and a member since 1978, as he greeted golfers.

With 41 two-person teams, this year’s 36-hole tournament winners of the Championship Flight were brothers Donnie and Doug Owens.

“We’re making history,” said the club’s newest member, Madison Town Alderman Virginia Hoover.

Hoover recalled driving a school bus in the area before the Deep Springs golf course was completed.

Rotary members said they are grateful for the sponsors that buoy the club.

“It takes a team to bring it all together,” said Penn. “And Dallas Fallin is the glue that holds it all together regarding sponsorships, printed materials and much more, along with Bobby Shelton who has run the show and golf logistics for the tournament for 46 years,” Penn said.

In addition to sponsorships, the 50/50 raffle drawing is a major way the club raises funds to support charitable organizations, including: Hospice of Rockingham County, Camp Carefree, scholarship programs and more. Saturday’s raffle winner was Chuck Sumner, and Keith James took the prize during Sunday’s drawing.

“Our appreciation goes out to the Deep Springs Country Club staff for their excellent help in running this year’s golf tournament,” Shelton said. “They really went above and beyond for the weekend.”