 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison-Mayodan Rotary to host 15th Annual benefit on April 23

  • 0

MADISON — For scrumptious appetizers, delicious wine, hops and desserts at one of Madison's most historic venues, gather April 23 for the 15th Annual Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club Tasting Extravaganza at historic downtown's Bakery 1818.

The fun begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. and features a schedule packed with spring fun, including a silent auction and art exhibition. Guests will have an opportunity to stroll through downtown, as well, at the benefit that directs most of its proceeds to athletic programs for the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center each year.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Pick yours up at:

Truist Bank, Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville locations of First Bank of Mayodan, First National Bank, PayPal, Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club. Cash, check and PayPal accepted. ID required.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert