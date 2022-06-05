Madison River Park sees Memorial Day crowd enjoy new amenities

Memorial Day, with its bright sun and temperature in the 80s, sent Rockingham Countians to the rivers for respite from the heat. At Madison River Park, guests took advantage of new amenities, including several hammock gazebos, where bright sail-style umbrellas shade permanent Eno-brand hammocks to enjoy.

Another new feature: picnic tables and benches fashioned from boulders — the same type of boulders used for the weirs at the park, which create terraced rapids.

And all of the new features are highlighted by a blanket of golden wildflower blooms along the banks.

