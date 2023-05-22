MADISON — Police Monday identified Christopher Lee Smith, 41, of Madison as the homicide victim found near a NC 220 Shell station early Sunday morning. And surveillance video from the station captured video of the suspects, police said.

Hit with multiple gun shots, Smith's body was discovered at about 7:30 a.m. by Ramon's Shell owners at 3656 NC 200 on a grassy bank, just east of the service station's parking lot.

Police believe the shooting took place sometime around 4 a.m., but have not offered theories about a motive for the crime.

Smith, of 892 Mineral Springs Road here, was likely shot during an altercation between Smith and two Black men, wo drove in a light-colored, four-door sedan, the news said.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCSO asks that anyone with any information about the suspects or the alleged murder call the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683. Rockingham County Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests.