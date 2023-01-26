Major fire engulfs historic Spray Cotton Mill in Eden

EDEN — Firefighters remained at the scene Thursday morning to put out hot spots after a massive fire destroyed the lower building of the former Spray Cotton Mill on Wednesday night.

Local firefighters were assisted by fellow first responders from 23 area fire departments to extinguish the inferno.

The fire, reported when a passerby noticed heavy smoke, engulfed the structure at the historic mill shortly before 11 p.m., according to dispatches from Rockingham County emergency responders.

Cranes from fire engines could be seen in silhouette against raging orange flames as tankers rushed to the scene.

And firefighters, unable to access some portions of the fire with trucks, battled it on foot with hoses, according to radio dispatches.

Local firefighters called on any and every firefighter from Rockingham County to come to their aid as the blaze raged through at least one multi-story brick structure of the mill complex at 413 Church Street in Eden.

The mill, which consists of four buildings that total 200,000 square feet combined, sits along the Smith River in the historic Spray community of Eden.

It closed in 2015 after operating for 105 years due to fierce competition from cheaper yarn makers overseas.

It was unclear if any other of the mill's structures were damaged during the fire, and investigators from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office were investigating the cause of the fire on Thursday, authorities said.

By midnight, the fire had torched nearby trees and burned its way to the riverbanks, according to eyewitnesses.

In recent years, parts of the buildings, erected in 1896, 1898, 1967 and 1994, have been renovated and converted to offices and apartments. The buildings cover seven acres.

Among the agencies responding to the fire were: Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department, Ruffin Volunteer Fire Department, Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department, Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Mayodan Fire Department, Oregon Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Yancey Road Volunteer Fire Department, Stoneville Volunteer Fire Department, Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, North West Volunteer Fire Department, Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Jacobs Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Stokes County Volunteer Fire Department, Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department, Stokesdale Volunteer Fire Department, Leaksville Volunteer Fire Department, Draper Volunteer Fire Department, Brosville Volunteer Fire Department, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Cascade, Va. Volunteer Fire Department, Horse Pasture, Va. Volunteer Fire and Eden Rescue Squad.