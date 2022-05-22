Making it count: Rockingham County voters turn out for the 2022 Primary Election

Rockingham Countians enjoyed fair weather for Tuesday’s 2022 Primary Election Day. Candidates were out in the sunshine, distributing literature and shaking hands for a steady stream of voters at precincts throughout the county. Rockingham County Elections Board Director Paula Seamster said Tuesday that she was pleased that early voting in April and May brought nearly twice as many voters as in 2018. This year, early voters marked 4,684 ballots, including 67 that were mail-in ballots. In 2018, that total was just 2,723.
Seamster noted that she had not yet received any mail-in ballot requests from voters in the military. They have until Friday to cast their votes and may contact the elections board at 336-347-2060.
