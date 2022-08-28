MARC hires Coy J. Idol as new MARC Executive Director

WENTWORTH — A Kernersville native who grew up curious about the history of his family’s long-held farm, has taken the helm as the third executive director of the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, MARC board members announced this week in a news release.

Coy J. “CJ” Idol began working Aug. 17 and replaced Matthew Titchener who left the job in June that he had held since Nov. 1, 2019.

Idol’s work experience includes employment in museums, education and research, including lecturing and writing historical perspectives.

He has worked at the Old Salem Museum and Gardens in Winston Salem and Korner’s Folly in Kernersville and as an archaeologist for the William and Mary Center for Archaeological Research in Williamsburg, Va., and New South Associates, a Greensboro-based firm that provides cultural resource management services.

Idol is currently co-writing a book chapter for the edited volume “Dead Man’s Chest: Even More Archaeology of Piracy” for editors Charles R. Ewen and Russel K. Skowronek.

He serves as vice chair of the Forsyth County Historical Resources Commission.

Now living in Charlotte, Titchener will continue to work part-time with MARC through the end of the year as an associate director, Jeff Bullins, museum president, said in June.

In that role, Titchener will offer help remotely and visit the museum occasionally.

“Matthew will train and consult with our new executive director, maintain financial records, continue to provide training to volunteers, support social media engagement, provide ideas and support for programming, provide technical support for online programing, search for and apply for grants for MARC, continue to manage the NEH grant, work with committees and assist with planning for our annual fund raising gala,” Bullins said.

Idol brings a background in history and anthropology to the job, search committee members said.

“We had over 20 applicants, many of whom were highly qualified for this position. After extensive reviews and interviews, it is with utmost pleasure and confidence that we have selected CJ as our executive director,’’ said Ann Brady, chair of the executive director search committee.

“He brings the education, experience, and most importantly, the passion that is needed to successfully lead MARC going forward.”

Idol earned his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University, with a double major in history and religious studies. He completed his master’s degree in anthropology at East Carolina University and attained a Post-Graduate Certificate in Museum Studies from Harvard Extension School.

Idol, fascinated with his family’s multigenerational heritage on his ancestors’ farm near Kernersville, lives there with his wife, Karen.

“We are pleased to welcome CJ to the MARC team to lead us as we strive to better serve the community and drive forward MARC’s mission to collect, preserve and share the history of Rockingham County,’’ the board said in the release.