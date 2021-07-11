MARC invites community to celebrate its 7th annual GALA fundraiser virtually

WENTWORTH
While many places are reopening after more than a year of being shuttered due to the pandemic, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County (MARC) has run into an unexpected roadblock that temporarily will prevent the main location from being used.
During the shutdown, the furnace in the original Rockingham County Courthouse failed and plans for reopening the building had to be changed.
MARC personnel now are preparing to temporarily move into the Old Wentworth Post Office across from the courthouse by late July. At the same time, the historic 1816 Wright Tavern will open for public tours once again, said MARC Executive Director Matthew Titchiner. Historic buildings are challenging, and, “during lockdown, MARC’s behemoth of a boiler decided the end of 2020 was the time to malfunction,” he explained.
“Despite these setbacks, we have been working around the clock with the continued support of Rockingham County Commissioners and the maintenance team” to solve the problem, he said.
A grant last year from the Marion Steadman Covington Foundation funded an extensive survey on the approximately 50,000-square foot courthouse building to help for the HVAC repairs.
Titchiner said those repairs will undoubtedly take time and additional funding, and that prompted the temporary move to the post office building.
The team is continuing to move forward with plans for the upcoming seventh GALA auction fundraiser, set for July 24-Aug 7.
The event will be free online with financial donations, auction items and sponsorships being sought to help make this year’s fundraiser a success, Titchiner said.
Feature entertainment will be by Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame member Jeff Little.
“Our summer GALA fundraiser is our most popular event, auctioning donated items from the ornate to luxury beach and mountain weekend retreats,” Titchiner said.
He expects this year’s virtual GALA event will reach an even wider audience, building on an already international programming audience.
Since MARC is a small independent non-profit organization feeling the impact of the pandemic, sponsorships from the public are vital to keeping MARC’s mission alive and “helping us give back, by providing important educational and cultural services to the local community,” Titchiner said.
“By sponsoring our GALA, every cent of your generosity will directly go toward supplementing local education, care for our historic buildings and green spaces, support new exhibits and preserve our history for future generations.
“So, whether you want to advertise your business and products across the community through our digital event promotion, offer new life for treasures and heirlooms you have stored away, or simply show your support for MARC’s historical and educational mission, we want to hear from you,” the director noted, adding donations must be received or pledged by July 19.
History about the old courthouse reveals the first session of the Rockingham County Court met in 1786 at Eagle Falls on the Dan River. The next year, a courthouse was established near the geographical center of the county in the settlement known as Rockingham Courthouse. The area was renamed officially Wentworth in 1798 and in 1824, a brick courthouse was built. In the early 1880s, that facility was remodeled into the then-fashionable Victorian style.
But, during the night of Oct. 2, 1906, a mercantile building in the village caught fire with the fire spreading to and destroying the courthouse. However, all records except a few documents believed to be tax lists were recovered.
In 1907, the courthouse was rebuilt and, in 1910, a county jail building was added across from the courthouse. In 2011, the courthouse was relocated in a new building after 224 years.
MARC was established and now presents a fascinating and inclusive snapshot of the county’s history. Exhibits and archives include a replica of a tobacco bar, Native American artifacts, details about how the county’s five rivers sustained life while providing transportation for people and goods, and about civic and government leaders and organizations.
In 1816, William Wright, a son of a tavern proprietor, built Wright Tavern across the stage road from the courthouse. Wright owned a large plantation and store nearby at Wright’s Crossroad.
For more than 100 years, Wright and his descendants ran the tavern. His son James took over for more than 50 years, followed by his son, James W. Reid, a U.S. Congressman, his daughter, Nannie Wright, and her son, Numa R. Reid, a Wentworth postmaster.
After James took over, the tavern became known as the Reid Hotel and the Reid Boarding House, hosting judges, attorneys and other court officials involved in cases. It also provided accommodations for other travelers and permanent boarders and was home to the Wright and Reid families.
A number of years ago, local historians refurbished the tavern to allow today’s citizens a glimpse into another era, imagining business, politics and family life as it was in the 19th Century. The interior and exterior architectural details represent excellent craftsmanship and an eye for design that reflects the social standing of the owners.
Features include hand-carved mantels and trim, fine wainscoting, beautiful wood graining and a rare example of a frame dog-run passage, which earned Wright Tavern its National Register designation.
Original pieces from the tavern and family furniture are attributed to Thomas Day, the noted African-American craftsman from Caswell County, and other typical Rockingham County artifacts.
Today, visitors can tour the lobby, dining room, bedrooms, the family and servants’ quarters, the detached antebellum kitchen, smokehouse and grain crib.
With the reopening of MARC and the Wright Tavern, Titchiner said plans already are in the works to reestablish annual events such as the popular Pickin’ at the MARC Fiddler’s Convention, the Black History Month program and the Wright Tavern Christmas Tour.
For further information, contact Titchiner at executive-director@themarconline.org or call 336-634-4949.