Masking, vaccines important as infection rate climbs in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Rockingham County with infection rates on Monday at 8.9%, above the 5% rate considered safe for communities by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Case counts, which had dropped to the low double digits in recent weeks, boomeranged to 122 diagnosed between May 16-23, according to county health records. The pandemic death toll stands at 293.

Meanwhile, health officials urge all residents to get vaccines and booster shots, which they stress can prevent serious symptoms and hospitalization for the highly infectious disease.

And with Memorial Day festivities planned for May 30, health experts throughout the region caution residents to avoid crowded indoor spaces where people are unmasked.

Breakthrough infections are a real risk, even for those who are vaccinated and boosted, health experts caution. However, vaccines have shown the ability to dramatically blunt the effects of the virus, experts say.