Mayodan Park offers ice skating for the holiday season

MAYODAN — Jake Atkinson Park is looking a little different these days — like a winter wonderland.

For the first time ever, the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Commission is offering public ice skating at the park, which is two blocks from the beautifully decorated downtown area.

“We have that small-town Christmas feel here in Mayodan, and we wanted to share that,” said Lee Mitchell, recreation director. “You don’t have to go to the larger cities to have this experience.”

A collaborative effort between the Recreation Commission and the Town of Mayodan, the 30 x 40-foot outside ice rink will be open every day until Jan. 2, except for Christmas Day. Skate sessions are one hour and 45 minutes, and skate rentals are $12 per person.

An effort that started in late October, preparation for the rink has been a grueling process. Mitchell is appreciative of the hard work of his department, especially his maintenance director, and the town; as well as businesses, such as Quality Site Solutions, which provided free labor.

“We have walked in every day exhausted, but we can’t wait to see all the kids’ faces,” Mitchell said a few days before the rink opened Dec. 3. “It’s beautiful.”