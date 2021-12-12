Mayodan Park offers ice skating for the holiday season

MAYODAN — Jake Atkinson Park is looking a little different these days — like a winter wonderland.
For the first time ever, the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Commission is offering public ice skating at the park, which is two blocks from the beautifully decorated downtown area.
“We have that small-town Christmas feel here in Mayodan, and we wanted to share that,” said Lee Mitchell, recreation director. “You don’t have to go to the larger cities to have this experience.”
A collaborative effort between the Recreation Commission and the Town of Mayodan, the 30 x 40-foot outside ice rink will be open every day until Jan. 2, except for Christmas Day. Skate sessions are one hour and 45 minutes, and skate rentals are $12 per person.
An effort that started in late October, preparation for the rink has been a grueling process. Mitchell is appreciative of the hard work of his department, especially his maintenance director, and the town; as well as businesses, such as Quality Site Solutions, which provided free labor.
“We have walked in every day exhausted, but we can’t wait to see all the kids’ faces,” Mitchell said a few days before the rink opened Dec. 3. “It’s beautiful.”
Three truckloads of gravel were brought in to prepare the rink site, and a patio was built by hand for the surface of the rink. Lights were strung above the rink, and Christmas music will be played.
“The best way to describe it is to think of it as a Hallmark Christmas experience,” Mitchell said. “It’s affordable, and we hope to also bring people to our community to visit and shop in our stores, too.”
Skating is open to all ages and ability levels, and skate trainers, which look similar to a walker but can be pushed on the ice to help beginners, will be available to rent for $5 per hour.
“This is a full-on family event, offering fun for kids, parents, grandparents, and everyone,” Mitchell said. “You really get more of the Christmas, winter feel skating outside, and you can bundle up by the fire pit to warm up.”
Concessions, including hot chocolate, s’mores, popcorn, candy, water and Gatorade will be available for purchase. In addition, there will be a backdrop with hay bales where visitors can have photos made.
Themed nights will be held, including the S’mores the Merrier night on Monday, starting at 6 p.m., with the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office helping everyone make s’mores.
Dec. 20 will be “Ho Ho Ho. Let It Glow” night, featuring light-up-the-night glow sticks, neon, music and more. Dec. 27 will be “We Put the Fun in Funnel Cake” night, with the Sweet Carolina Food Truck on hand to offer mouth-watering funnel cakes, pretzels, donuts and ice cream for purchase.
In addition, from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday, Family Fun Night will be held, featuring ice rink games, music and the fire pit. Party rentals are available for $150 for a 10-person party. The party price includes ice skating, skate rental and shelter rental. Additional skaters are $10 each.
Updates on ice conditions and theme nights can be found on the Madison-Mayodan Recreations Commission’s website—https://m-mrec.org/ice-skating/.
Mitchell said he hopes the ice skating becomes an annual event.
“Kids and adults can experience something they may have never done,” he said. “I want adults to see the joy in the kids’ faces, and I hope it’s something kids will always remember and can share with their own children going forward.”