STONEVILLE — Kennedy Wilson has taken dance classes for 13 years at Melanie Paschal’s Dance creations and over the years saw team members participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Rockingham County program. During her junior year of high school, Wilson, who is now a senior at McMichael High School, decided she wanted to participate in the program, too. After competing against other young women in the program, Wilson was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Rockingham County in May and went on to represent the county at the North Carolina competition this past January. Wilson, 18, said she is honored to have been chosen for this distinction.

“Seeing the love and support that I was given from people I didn’t even know showed me just how important this title really is,” she said. “I have not only gained a new confidence in myself that I never thought possible, but I have also gained a whole new network of people that I can reach out to at any point.”

A national scholarship program, Distinguished Young Women inspires high school girls to develop their full potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. The program also provides leadership and interviewing workshops.

“Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future,” said Melanie Tudor, who co-chairs Distinguished Young Women of Rockingham County with Stephanie Ellington. “It is a wonderful opportunity to earn scholarship money toward college without any eligibility requirements other than being a U.S. citizen and a current junior in high school residing in the county of the local program.”

Rockingham County has had a local Distinguished Young Women program since 1979.

Participants compete in five categories for the county and state competitions: fitness, talent, self-expression, scholastics and interview. Wilson’s talent for both the county and state competitions was a musical theater dance to “Liza with a Z” by Liza Minnelli.

“Kennedy had a bubbly personality and was able to conversate well,” said Tudor of why Wilson stood out in the competition. “She had spunk and personality, and her 13 years of learned dance skills were present.”

Distinguished Young Women of Rockingham County held mock interviews with participants, utilizing different panels of interviewers each time, to help the girls gain confidence and prepare for the competition.

Wilson received $2,900 in scholarships for her participation and win in the Rockingham County competition, and while she did not win the state competition, she counts her opportunity to participate on a statewide level as invaluable.

“Everywhere you turn all across America, you will find someone who has a connection to this program,” she said.

Wilson is the daughter of Travis and Roxxy Wilson of Stoneville. In addition to competitive dance, Wilson is heavily involved in her school’s theater department and numerous clubs, including Model Rocketry, StellarXplorers, academic bowl and color guard. A member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, she also plays golf, works as a waitress at Airport Drive-In and is a member of the Civil Air Patrol and Air Force Junior ROTC. She received a $23,000 scholarship to participate in the Air Force JROTC Flight Academy this past summer at Indiana Wesleyan University and received her pilot’s license. Wilson started flying through an accelerated program called Flight Academy paid for by the U.S. Air Force. Out of nearly 1,200 applicants, Wilson was one of 200 chosen to participate.

“I wasn’t always interested in flying growing up, but my ROTC instructor convinced me to take the ground school course in our school and to apply, and after that I was hooked,” she said.

Wilson said the best word she can use to describe how she feels when flying is “free.”

“Flying is a mind game; you are constantly on alert, but even through all the chaos, there’s a peace in the air that you just can’t get back on the ground,” she said. “That feeling is what hooked me, and it’s a feeling I am always chasing again and again.”

After graduating from McMichael, Wilson will be attending Western Michigan University in the fall to study aviation flight science. Her goal is to become an airline pilot.

Wilson said she is grateful that Rockingham County offers the opportunity for young women to participate in the Distinguished Young Women program.

“I think it’s important for Rockingham County to have a program like this because our county is such a small community that is hard sometimes for young women to know that there is more out there for them,” she said. “This program showed me and many other young people that the world is vast, and just because I’m from a small town, that doesn’t mean I can’t make a large impact.”