McMichael student achieves 13 years of perfect attendance

MAYODAN

Mary Kathryn Schultz, 18, remembers the monumental moment from her childhood with complete clarity. She was in kindergarten, attending her brother Chase’s eighth grade graduation, when she saw a student awarded a big trophy for perfect attendance from kindergarten through eighth grade. Schultz turned to her parents, Chris and Angie Schultz, and stated with determination, “I’m going to do that.” And, she did just that and more.

Schultz, who graduated first in her class at McMichael High School in May, not only earned that coveted perfect attendance trophy in eighth grade, but she also was recognized for maintaining perfect attendance all 13 years in the Rockingham County School System, from kindergarten through her senior year of high school.

While obtaining the famed trophy was her goal when she was younger, Schultz said as she got older the resolve behind her efforts evolved.

“It really became a determined effort to prove to my peers and teachers that I’m dependable,” said Schultz. “My parents instilled in me the importance of having a good work ethic and not doing things half-hearted, and I always give 100 percent to everything I do.”

Schultz put her whole heart into the many endeavors she tackled. A cheerleader through middle and high school, she was elected varsity cheer captain her senior year. While a student at McMichael, she was also an online student at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, and she attended North Carolina Governor’s School last year. Schultz served as president of the National Honor Society and Beta Club, graduating with a 4.7 GPA, and as president of Students Against Destructive Decisions, she led her classmates to raise $1,400 for a local cancer support fund. In addition, she volunteered with the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund helping prepare and provide meals for cancer patients and families, served as a youth volunteer with UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden and was active in the youth group at True Gospel Baptist Church.

“Of course there were days when maybe I didn’t really want to go to school, but I pushed through,” Schultz said.

Her freshman year, Schultz had problems with her tonsils, but she delayed having them removed until Christmas break so that she did not miss school.

“I wanted my peers to know they could count on me for leadership positions,” she said.

Schultz will attend UNC-Chapel Hill University as a member of the Honors College, pursuing a degree in biology or information science. A finalist for the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship, she was named a Colonel Robinson Scholar at UNC. Schultz received a host of other scholarships, including the State Employees Credit Union Scholarship, the People Helping People scholarship, the EnergyUnited Empowering the Future Scholarship, Madison Presbyterian Church Scholarship, and the Distinguished Young Women of Rockingham County Scholarship.

Schultz would like to pursue a career in bioinformatics, possibly doing research in genetics and working to create technology that assists in the study of genes and DNA.

“I’d like to come back to Rockingham County and build opportunity here,” she said.