Mead Makers: Wandering Sun Meadery opens in Madison

MADISON — Erik the Red would be mighty happy hunkered over the bar at Wandering Sun Meadery here.

The Triad’s first distillery for the honey-based, ancient libation opened Saturday in the Dan River town’s historic heart on Market Street.

Brothers Trevor and Drue Ogle, along with Trevor’s wife, Mary Katherine Ogle, have partnered to create an inviting and exotic venue where a novice can learn a lot about the tasty amber drink.

Mary Katherine spent opening day talking with new customers about how they might pair different flavor meads with their favorite foods.

Pineapple Passion, a sweeter, holiday-flavored mead soon to debut, might go well with pound cake, she and a customer discussed.

Not all meads are sweet, though, the Ogles remind. There are a wide array of palate-pleasing versions—some more dry and crisp and the most sweet tasting a bit like port, the mead meisters said.

Natives of Marion, N.C., where one meadery thrives, the Ogles were inspired by their hometown emporium.

And Trevor Ogle remembers his first sip of mead 10 years ago at a North Carolina Renaissance Fair.

“I had only heard of mead through fantasy games when I was younger,’’ said Ogle of Eden, who teaches biology at Ragsdale High School in Guilford County.

Now, though, he has helped develop around five flavors of meads for Wandering Sun. And the names and techniques for making them are unique. Take Zesty Hungarian, a brew with lemon rind that’s aged over Hungarian oak wood to give it a touch of smokiness.

The meadery is a good fit in Madison, the Ogles agree. And its in the good company of Hell on Horse Creek Brewery, Gia Distillery, Wine Nox and Madison Cork Supply, all purveyors of beer and/or wine.

“It all seems to work really well together,’’ Mary Katherine Ogle said, noting owners of the businesses had helped them get settled.

Wandering Sun’s menu will include wine and beer, including some top North Carolina craft choices. And flights of mead are available for samplers who want a thorough tasting experience.

Mead is for sale by the bottle for $20-$22 for 750 ml., and can be shipped anywhere in North Carolina, Ogle said.

Madison’s new social district, where alcohol may be consumed legally outside, will mean good business, the Ogles hope.

“I’m happy that Madison hopped on it early. A lot of other small towns in North Carolina have jumped on it, too,’’ Mary Katherine Ogle said.

The ambience is warm with bare brick walls, a handsome wooden bar and clever Edison lights suspended in rows overhead.

To make it even homier, Ogle notes that when you drink his mead, you are drinking “your area’s own flowers.’’

Ogle’s mead’s key ingredient, honey, is all local and sourced from an Eden company, so the bees who made it dined local for their nectar.

For more information, visit Wandering Sun Meadery on Facebook or call (336) 422-6339.