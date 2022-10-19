Meet Sandra Meadows, new executive director of the Eden Chamber of Commerce

An Eden resident for most of her life, Sandra Meadows has a vested interest in serving the community she loves.

Meadows was named executive director of the Eden Chamber of Commerce in March after serving in an interim capacity from since Nov. 1, 2021.

“After I began working with nonprofit organizations and giving back, it just made sense to do more things in the community I live in,” she said.

Before working with the chamber, Meadows, 34, worked for the American Cancer Society in the Relay for Life department in four counties (Rockingham, Alamance, Caswell and Stokes) as their community development manager.

“I was able to work with volunteers to celebrate cancer survivors and raise money towards cancer research,” Meadows said.

Meadows received an associate degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.

As executive director of the Eden Chamber of Commerce, Meadows coordinates the growth and development of the Eden Chamber and implements programs necessary to achieve its mission.

She hopes to bring a proactive approach for growing membership engagement by having an open-door policy for businesses to bring ideas and concerns to the table.

“The most exciting thing about this position is that I have the opportunity to be in my community getting to know our business owners and helping them thrive and grow,” Meadows said. “My goal for the chamber is to bring it back to our mission, which is to support, promote and attract business for the advancement of our community.”

Meadows has hit the pavement running, reassessing how the chamber provides value for its membership. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, Meadows has excitedly brought back favorite events and worked to create new ones.

“Being able to hold events that have not been able to happen since COVID has been a huge boost in morale in the community and hosting more events for our members,” she said. “For me, giving back to our members is one of the most important values that we can offer.”

Some of the popular events held this year include Eden Drive-In Night, Splash Pad Night and Eden- opoly.

“I have been trying to be present in the community and making sure I meet everyone and establish relationships,” Meadows said.

She also wants everyone to meet Meagon Hankins, the chamber’s administrative assistant.

Meadows and her staff have modified the popular Sip N Shop event in the Uptown district. Local caterers, vendors and wineries set up to showcase samples of what they have to offer.

This year, Meadows and her staff added an emphasis on supporting and shopping at local businesses. With the help of merchants, the chamber offered a basket worth $300 that people had a chance to win. An Eden bingo card was designed featuring participating vendors. If an individual bought something from one of the stores, they would get a signature in that spot on the card. Each bingo win entered the person for a chance to win the basket.

“It was a way for us to support our local businesses, showcase what they have and get our community out and about,” Meadows said. “We are making sure to be a resource and stand by what we do in the community,” Meadows said.

Meadows and her husband, Dereck Meadows, have two children, 1-year-old Loretta and 6-year-old Elias. She and her family attend Immanuel Friends Church in Draper.

Meadows loves to cook and bake, and she has been working on finishing her first quilt. Once she has finished and has a little experience under her belt, she plans to make another one with her collection of Relay for Life T-shirts.

She and her family also love to travel and visit new places, and she volunteers with the Salvation Army in Rockingham County, Eden Strategic Planning Committee and the Eden Rotary.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I am an open book,” Meadows said. “I love giving back to the community and trying to pass that along to my children.”

Meadows is excited about the future and her work with the Eden Chamber of Commerce.

“Professionally, my goal is to build a stronger community that will thrive,” she said. “On a personal note, I want to cherish my moments with my family.”