Meet the coach of the Reidsville Luckies baseball team

Pegram opted to join a business partner, Scott Strader, in operating the Reidsville Luckies Baseball Academy and began providing individual hitting and pitching instruction.

When Pegram heard that Reidsville was bringing a collegiate league to the city, he reached out to league owners Alec and Reggie Allred and asked if they had a coach.

“Alec told me he had a coach lined up, but then he told them he would not be able to serve this year, so he asked me if I would like to do it,” Pegram said. “It fell in my lap and was meant to be.”

Asked why he decided to give coaching ball another chance, Pegram responded, “Why not give it a try? These players are older, and I don’t have to deal with parents.”

The team is made up of more than 20 players who also play college ball during the school year. While most of the players in the league are from Division II and Division III schools, Pegram said they have a few from Division I schools. The Luckies will play 30 games in 60 days, with 15 of those games at home at Jaycee Park. Tickets to games will be available at the gate, and the team’s schedule is posted on their website: www.oldnorthstateleague.com/members/reidsville/Reidsville_Luckies.