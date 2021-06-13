Meet the coach of the Reidsville Luckies baseball team

From playing to coaching to teaching, baseball has been a central part of Ritchie Pegram’s life since he was a youngster. Now, Pegram is excited to take on a new role as head coach and general manager of the new Reidsville Luckies baseball team.
Starting its inaugural season this month, the Luckies are part of the Old North State League, a summer collegiate baseball league. The Luckies will play other teams from North Carolina at Jaycee Park, and fans from the community are invited to attend. Play started June 6.
“I think this is going to be great for Reidsville,” Pegram, 55, said. “I think this gives people a getaway and provides an opportunity to bring families and children to the ballpark for an evening of great ball and fun.”
A 1984 graduate of Dudley High School in Greensboro, Pegram grew up playing baseball. He played for the Dudley High baseball team, as well as for Sonny’s Funnies, a semi-pro league in Roxboro. He coached pony league and travel ball for years, as well as coached his three sons. He also has a daughter, who did not play ball.
He also was the head baseball coach at Page High School in Greensboro, but after retiring from Lorillard Tobacco Company in 2017, he decided to take a break from coaching.
“Parents take the fun out of youth baseball, as they are more interested in winning,” Pegram said. “I’ve never been a coach who wants to win at the expense of a kid I teach.”
Pegram opted to join a business partner, Scott Strader, in operating the Reidsville Luckies Baseball Academy and began providing individual hitting and pitching instruction.
When Pegram heard that Reidsville was bringing a collegiate league to the city, he reached out to league owners Alec and Reggie Allred and asked if they had a coach.
“Alec told me he had a coach lined up, but then he told them he would not be able to serve this year, so he asked me if I would like to do it,” Pegram said. “It fell in my lap and was meant to be.”
Asked why he decided to give coaching ball another chance, Pegram responded, “Why not give it a try? These players are older, and I don’t have to deal with parents.”
The team is made up of more than 20 players who also play college ball during the school year. While most of the players in the league are from Division II and Division III schools, Pegram said they have a few from Division I schools. The Luckies will play 30 games in 60 days, with 15 of those games at home at Jaycee Park. Tickets to games will be available at the gate, and the team’s schedule is posted on their website: www.oldnorthstateleague.com/members/reidsville/Reidsville_Luckies.
Pegram and his wife, Judy, live in Reidsville and enjoy home projects, spending time with their children and family, and traveling, especially to the beach. Pegram also enjoys playing golf when he has free time.
Pegram said he has felt a sense of excitement building in the community since it was announced that Reidsville was adding a collegiate league.
“There’s a little buzz going on,” he said. “I am really excited.”
