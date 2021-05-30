Memorial Day tribute planned today to honor Rockingham veterans' sacrifices

WENTWORTH

Veterans Caldwell “Bubba” Hobbs and Jerry Welch have long participated in the annual Rockingham County Veterans Park Memorial Day Service.

Today, their names will be among the 241 names read of veterans who have died in the past year. The program is a memorial to those men and women who served their country.

It is scheduled at 2 p.m. today at the Veterans Park on N.C. 65.

This is a long-running event, said Memorial Day service chairman Curtis Pierce, who succeeded Ray Kelly. The event was started by the late Ralph Williams to honor all the veterans who gave their lives for our country.

The program will follow the same guidelines as used since those early years, Pierce said. Although the mask mandate has been lifted by Gov. Roy Cooper, Pierce said anyone wishing to wear a mask can do so, but it is not required.

Retired Navy veteran Johnny White will serve as master of ceremonies. Charlie Hall, chairman of the Rockingham County Commissioners, will welcome the veterans and their guests.