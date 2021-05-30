Memorial Day tribute planned today to honor Rockingham veterans' sacrifices

WENTWORTH
Veterans Caldwell “Bubba” Hobbs and Jerry Welch have long participated in the annual Rockingham County Veterans Park Memorial Day Service.
Today, their names will be among the 241 names read of veterans who have died in the past year. The program is a memorial to those men and women who served their country.
It is scheduled at 2 p.m. today at the Veterans Park on N.C. 65.
This is a long-running event, said Memorial Day service chairman Curtis Pierce, who succeeded Ray Kelly. The event was started by the late Ralph Williams to honor all the veterans who gave their lives for our country.
The program will follow the same guidelines as used since those early years, Pierce said. Although the mask mandate has been lifted by Gov. Roy Cooper, Pierce said anyone wishing to wear a mask can do so, but it is not required.
Retired Navy veteran Johnny White will serve as master of ceremonies. Charlie Hall, chairman of the Rockingham County Commissioners, will welcome the veterans and their guests.
Patriotic songs will be featured throughout the program by musicians Robin Burroughs and Dwight Lucas, who also have participated in the program for many years. Burroughs originally was recruited by Williams and has been present at the Memorial Day commemoration as well as the fall Veterans Day program every year since.
Morehead High School’s JROTC will post the colors.
The Rev. Bob Templeton, pastor of the Leaksville Christian Church, will give the invocation and benediction.
The roll call of the deceased veterans will be read by Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and District Judge Chris Freeman.
The closing 21-gun salute and the playing of taps will be provided by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard. White is the commander of the Honor Guard and Pierce is the assistant commander.
Pierce, a Vietnam War veteran, moved to Rockingham County in the late 1970s. After retiring from Miller Brewing Co. 30 years later, he became involved with the Veterans Honor Guard. Over the years, Pierce has served in several capacities, and now is chairman of the Rockingham County Veterans Coalition, the annual Veterans Standout and the Veterans Food Pantry.
When Pierce first began working with the Memorial Day program, the Veterans Park consisted mainly of several flag poles.
Today, there are flags for each branch of service, as well as the POW/MIA flag and the American and North Carolina flags.
According to Pierce, in those early days, volunteers had to move bleachers from the nearby Wentworth School to the park so guests would have seats.
Over the years, the Park Committee added the amphitheater and permanent seating, and cemented most of the area around the stage.
“We look after the entire park area but several years, we cemented the walking trails throughout the park,” Pierce said. They also have added handicapped access parking and seating areas.
Monuments containing the names of Rockingham County veterans in each of the wars since World War I have been installed, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm. People wanting to add names for the memorial can obtain information by calling Pierce at 336-623-9481.
“We invite all veterans and the public to come out and enjoy the program,” Pierce said.