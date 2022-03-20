Mother and daughter die in early morning mobile home fire in Madison

MADISON — A 4-year-old girl and her mother perished in a mobile home fire here early Wednesday in the 200 block of Madison Beach Road, family members confirmed.

Dawn Michelle East Bottoms, 33, and her daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died in the fire that began about 7 a.m., according to the child’s grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.

Sizemore was on the scene and consoling her son Richard Gibson, who told his mother he was unable to save his family when flames quickly consumed the vinyl and metal structure.

Gibson and Bottoms, a stay-at-home mother and native of Surry County, had celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, according to the couple’s posts on Facebook.

Bottoms’ sister, April Michelle White of Walnut Cove, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of severe burns and was listed in critical condition early Wednesday, family members said. White, who works as a piercing artist, had spent the night in the mobile home, Sizemore said.

At least 15 fire engines from departments from across Rockingham and neighboring counties lined a quarter-mile-long span of the country road as emergency crews worked in thick white smoke, unable to enter the dwelling due to dangerous hot spots, officials said.

Rockingham County Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremy Shelton has not yet released an opinion about the cause of the fire, but investigative teams have scrutinized the scene since Wednesday.

The mobile home has a small brick addition, which made search efforts all the more difficult, authorities have said.

On Friday, a child's wagon rested against a tree near the charred husk of the mobile home. A trampoline sat in the front yard and bright balloons and silk flowers placed at the family's mailbox billowed in the breeze. A single plush unicorn with golden wings rested in the grass as a tribute to the youngest victim.

“I can’t process it,’’ Sizemore said just after the fire on Wednesday. “He can’t process it,” she said of her son, Gibson, who she comforted in her sedan while emergency crews worked. “Oh, my baby, my baby,” Gibson said through tears. Covered in soot, he escaped injury, “But he’s lost everything. He has nothing,” his mother said.

“He tried to get back in,” she said of Gibson’s account of the fire. “He said he was awakened by his sister-in-law who said: ‘The trailer’s on fire!’ So he goes running through the trailer ... he couldn’t get to her, so he goes to the back door so he could see. And he couldn’t get back in there,” Sizemore said. “It went up that quick, I guess.”

Gibson’s stepfather, Jackie Sizemore of Madison, leaned against his car, shaking his head on Wednesday as he waited for news from authorities. “It’s hard to imagine what he feels like, you know. My house burnt up when I was 12 years old, but everybody got out. But I’ve been scared of fire ever since. I just don’t see how he’s handling it.”

Gibson’s Facebook page and that of his late wife featured a flurry of recent messages celebrating the newlyweds’ anniversary and expressing love for Serenity and her older sister, Haley Leann East, 17.

“I love this so much! My three lovely ladies. My beautiful wife and daughters,” Gibson recently wrote about a portrait of Bottoms and her daughters on social media.

Deadly mobile home fires

Wednesday’s tragedy marks at least the 12th fatal mobile home fire in North Carolina since January 2021, according to news reports gathered from across the state. According to those records, 17 people died in fires between January 2021 and March 16, nine of whom were children.

Two adults died in a Rockwell mobile home fire in January 2021. In February that year, two children lost their lives in a Hickory mobile home blaze. Another child perished that month in a fire in Currituck County.

In July, two Sampson County toddlers died in their family’s mobile home during a fire, and a 3-year-old lost his life in a Henderson County mobile home fire in August. November saw the deaths of a Kinston child and a Lenoir County youngster in two separate mobile home fires.

In December, a Fayetteville man was consumed by fire at his mobile home. In January, a Vale man died in a similar fire. The same month, two adults and one child died in a Bell Arthur mobile home fire.

While recent mobile home fire fatality statistics were not immediately available, a 2019 report from the N.C. Department of Insurance noted the state counted a record number of mobile home fire deaths in 2018 when 135 people lost their lives.

State fire officials in recent years have promoted and helped provide smoke detectors for mobile homes across the state, the Associated Press reported.

Experts explain that occupants of mobile homes must be diligent with safety practices because the structures are uniquely flammable because of their composition from vinyl and metal and their small rooms.

For example, an entire 150-square-foot room in a mobile home can burst into flames in seconds, making it difficult for occupants to escape, experts say.

Contained within a room, fire can send the temperature soaring above 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. And after a blaze breaks through a mobile home’s roof, oxygen feeds the spread of fire even faster, according to numerous fire safety experts and resources.

Mobile homes are also prone to electrical problems, especially those built with aluminum wiring, which can deteriorate more easily than copper wire over time, sparking blazes, according to the National Fire Protection Association in Quincy, Mass. The group provides information here on fire safety in mobile homes.

This is a developing story. Check back at greensboro.com and rockinghamnow.com for updates.

