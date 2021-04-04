Motorcycle ministry rides to serve others in Rockingham region

EDEN
Serving Christ and saving souls is the primary goal of a recently organized group of motorcyclists.
God’s Remnant, a new motorcycle ministry, was organized Jan. 1 by Milton Lee “Junior” and Sherrie Dickerson and Chris Shockley. All have been motorcycle enthusiasts most of their lives.
“I love the ministry,” Shockley said. “We’re around motorcyclists all the time.
“We minister to bikers who are not saved and get them to the Lord. We tell them at any moment something can happen and you want to always to Pray Up before We Mount Up,” the group’s motto, Shockley said.
Junior Dickerson serves as president with Shockley as vice president and Sherrie Dickerson as secretary. Other officers are Angel Somers, treasurer; and chaplains Josh Patterson, pastor of Charity Baptist Church, and Ryan Boyd.
God’s Remnant, which has 15 members, provides a deliverance ministry to help “people needing to be set free from addictions through the blood of Jesus,” Patterson said. They make quarterly visits to the Jericho House in Greensboro, a halfway house that assists men just released from prison with making orderly transitions to their new lives. The bikers also work with Piedmont Rescue Mission in Burlington, a mission primarily for the homeless.
Charity Baptist has a food pantry which God’s Remnant members help keep stocked through charity rides. Jethro and Tammy Easter oversee the pantry, where church members and non-members can get food assistance when needed, Patterson said.
In addition, God’s Remnant members hold benefit rides for families in need, as well as for law enforcement personnel. One of their most successful ventures was the recent “Back The Blue Ride” with nearly 100 bikers, Patterson said.
Another project was a raffle of a 50-inch television to benefit a local highway patrol trooper with a child with a disability.
A native of Eden, Junior Dickerson started working at age 16 for his father, Milton E. Dickerson, at Dickerson & Son Flooring. When his father retired for health reasons four years ago, he turned his business over to his son.
Junior and his wife, Sherrie, have four children between them. They also have nine grandchildren.
The couple were married a year after they met 23 years ago at The Warehouse in Danville. Over the years, Sherrie worked for several finance companies in Rockingham County and Virginia. She now looks after her parents, James and Phyllis Stack, who live in the Williamsburg community.
Sherrie started riding motorcycles when she was young and still rides on some occasions. She does the bookkeeping for the family’s business.
A deacon at Charity Baptist Church, Junior helps God’s Remnants by overseeing many of the group’s activities and ministry. The most rewarding part of his role, he said, is “being able to work side by side with a pastor that stands on the word of God and lives what he preaches.”
Eden native Chris Shockley is the son of Earl Shockley and the late Roberta Haskins Shockley. He graduated in 1979 from Morehead High School. He worked at Karastan Rug Mill until 1985 when he joined the Army and served for three years. He spent a year in Korea.
After getting out of service, Shockley worked for several years at MacField, where he met Vicky Perry. They were married in 1989 and have two sons.
In 1990, Shockley went to work at Time Warner and retired in 2011.
Besides biking, he collects law enforcement badges, loves NASCAR and was close friends with the late Winston Cup driver Tim Richmond.
While still in high school, Shockley started biking when Greg Pruitt persuaded him to buy a motorcycle. Four years ago, Shockley received the bike he now rides as a birthday gift from Pruitt.
“I am really into the motorcycle ministry,” Shockley said.
Treasurer Angel Dunn Somers, daughter of the founder of Charity Baptist Church in Eden, describes herself as a supporter of the organization.
Although she doesn’t ride, Somers said she is doing what she can to endorse the group’s ministry. She and Wendy Patterson, the pastor’s wife, drive a support van when the others are riding their bikes.
Although he was born in Caswell County, Patterson has lived in Rockingham County for 15 years. A traveling house painter, Patterson worked all over the United States and admits he had many addictions to alcohol and drugs.
“I hit rock bottom and I knew I needed the savoir,” he said, adding although he was raised in church as a child, he had “wandered” as he got older.
Seven years ago, on Nov. 13, 2013, Patterson said he fell to his knees in a Portland, Ore., hotel room and prayed. He “felt led by the Lord” to return to North Carolina.
When he did, he says it was the Lord who restored special relationships with his family and kick-started a journey down a path of helping others.
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@gmail.com.