N.C. Wildlife Federation calls for wildlife photos, scholarship apps, hero nominations

North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Celebrating Conservation” season is now open, with a statewide call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and conservation award nominations, the agency said in a recent news release.

Wildlife Photography Contest

NCWF’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators & Insects (new category).

Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (3 images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.

College Scholarship Applications

Since the 1970s, N.C. Wildlife Federation has awarded scholarships to college students studying and working in the wildlife and conservation fields. Applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited North Carolina college or university with a major related to wildlife, fisheries, forestry, natural resources, conservation or environmental studies.

NCWF will provide up to seven grants, which may include one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant for a student of outstanding merit. Socio-economic elements, extra-curricular involvement and academic performance all impact final decisions.

Students must submit scholarship applications and supporting documents online by June 27. Visit ncwf.org/scholarships to learn more or apply. For questions, contact Sarah Hollis at sarah@ncwf.org.

Conservation Award Nominations

The agency also seeks conservation heroes from across the state for its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards. The prestigious awards have honored individuals, associations, businesses, and governmental bodies that have exhibited an unwavering commitment to conserving North Carolina’s natural resources.

The online nomination deadline is July 5; award recipients will be honored at a banquet on Sept. 10. Categories include Conservationist, Wildlife Conservationist, Sportsman or Sportswoman, Land Conservationist, Water Conservationist, Forest Conservationist, Marine Resources, Environmental Educator, Young Conservationist, Legislator, Conservation Organization, Business Conservationist, and Natural Resources Agency or Scientist of the Year.

Honorees from 2021 included Rep. John Bell, house majority leader; Chandra Taylor, senior attorney, Southern Environmental Law Center; NC Rep. Hugh A. Blackwell; Black Folks Camp Too; Walter Foy Clark, former executive director, Clean Water Management Trust Fund; and Jonathan Marchal, director of education for The North Carolina Arboretum and a 2004 N.C. Wildlife Federation scholarship recipient.