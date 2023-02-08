EDEN — State and federal fire investigators recently ruled out criminal activity as the cause of the Jan. 25 fire that destroyed the main mill building of the former Spray Cotton Mills complex here.

Investigators, however, said the origin and exact cause of the blaze at the historic mill at 413 Church Street are still undetermined.

The Eden Fire Department initially spearheaded the investigation of the inferno that was brought under control by a major turnout of 23 county and regional fire departments, including two from Virginia.

On Jan. 27, Eden fire officials requested help with the investigation from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Representatives from the agencies arrived in Eden on Jan. 30 and spent several days assessing the smoldering scene.

Developer Faisal Khan of Pittsboro owns the destroyed mill, as well as Nantucket Mill, another of the four Spray Cotton Mills complex’s buildings.

Khan had recently begun work refurbishing the roof of the main mill and had cleared several of the structure’s windows to prepare the building for conversion to high end apartments, residents close to the project said.

NCSBI and ATF investigators found, according to their reports, that the portion of the mill that caught fire was the area being renovated. Investigators called the zone an active construction sight with electrical power and said construction tools and supplies were found among the rubble.

No one was working in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, authorities said. Khan was not immediately available for comment.

As leader of the city of 15,000, Mayor Neville Hall said on Jan. 26 that he and emergency responders had often pondered how they would handle such a major fire.

“And this was that fire,’’ Hall said.

“We’ll move on and, hopefully, find a building these developers’’ can use instead, Hall said, mentioning the Nantucket Mill as an option.

The mill complex’s four buildings, with a combined 200,000 square feet, sit along the Smith River near the Barrett Canal.

More than a century old, the mill was one of the county’s major employers for decades and brought generations of workers to help spin yarn, Hall noted.

“It’s what drew people to this area ... people’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren ...,’’ Hall said.