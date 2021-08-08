Near death experience leads to "Divine" business idea for Reidsville native

“There has been a great increase in the number of stores I service weekly,” Neal said. “I started off with one store in 2016, within my first month of being in business, I secured 10 more stores, and today I service over 60.”

Her diagnosis with Stage 3 breast cancer tested her faith, but that same faith propelled her to take a chance on Divine Lemonades.

“I thought it was the end,” she said. “All I could think about was not being able to take care of my three children.”

After weeks of treatments, congestive heart failure, excruciating headaches and a near-death experience with pneumonia, all from which she recovered, she decided to start a new business. Neal said the recipe for her drinks was divinely given, hence the name Divine Lemonades.

“Honestly, I had a thriving mobile car detailing business, and the lemonade was far from my mind and not part of my plans, but it was God’s plan for my life,” Neal said.

Running Divine Lemonades is her full-time job now. In addition to her 68 flavors of lemonade and tea, she also sells popsicles, spiced tea, coffee and hot cocoa. She’s in the process of developing some new products that she hopes to introduce to the public soon.