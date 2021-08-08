Near death experience leads to "Divine" business idea for Reidsville native

Growing up, Patricia Neal, 49, fondly remembers helping her mom maker her special fruit punch every Christmas for the family. Over the years, she started making her own unique blend of lemonade and sweet tea.
Busy with her mobile car detailing business, perfecting her lemonade was something she did in her spare time. Then, in 2013, life threw Neal a curveball, and the age-old adage, “When life gives you lemons, use them to make lemonade,” became her motto to live by.
A bout with breast cancer and then pneumonia led her to start Divine Lemonades, a home-based lemonade business, in 2016. A local convenience store owner had her bring him 75 of her bottles, complete with hand-made labels, and within a couple of hours, Divine Lemonades sold out.
“At that point, I knew I had something special,” Neal said.
She started by making her original recipe lemonade and mango lemonade, and the flavor list has grown to 68 lemonade tea blends. The business has grown tremendously, and soon she will operate her first brick and mortar manufacturing facility in Reidsville.
Her lemonades and teas are available in more than 60 stores, including local convenience stores, grocery stores and a few restaurants in Eden; Reidsville; Danville, Va.; Ridgeway, Va.; Greensboro; Browns Summit; Salisbury; Lexington; Winston-Salem; Charlotte; and Gastonia.
“There has been a great increase in the number of stores I service weekly,” Neal said. “I started off with one store in 2016, within my first month of being in business, I secured 10 more stores, and today I service over 60.”
Her diagnosis with Stage 3 breast cancer tested her faith, but that same faith propelled her to take a chance on Divine Lemonades.
“I thought it was the end,” she said. “All I could think about was not being able to take care of my three children.”
After weeks of treatments, congestive heart failure, excruciating headaches and a near-death experience with pneumonia, all from which she recovered, she decided to start a new business. Neal said the recipe for her drinks was divinely given, hence the name Divine Lemonades.
“Honestly, I had a thriving mobile car detailing business, and the lemonade was far from my mind and not part of my plans, but it was God’s plan for my life,” Neal said.
Running Divine Lemonades is her full-time job now. In addition to her 68 flavors of lemonade and tea, she also sells popsicles, spiced tea, coffee and hot cocoa. She’s in the process of developing some new products that she hopes to introduce to the public soon.
She started adding new flavors about two months after starting her business, and her momentum has continued. The majority are flavors she created, while a few flavor combinations were suggested by friends and customers.
“I have signature flavors specifically named after my mom (Mamie’s Mix), my children (Danye’s Mango Fusion, Morgan Blu, Sam Melon), my grandson (Dante’s Berry Blast), my godchildren (Ryleigh’s Cherry Plum, Megan’s Blueberry, Cailen’s Candy Apple, and Layla Rose), and my sister (Tam’s Spiced Tea),” Neal said.
Her products also can be purchased online through her website – www.divinelemonades.com.
Now eight years cancer free, Neal recently received the Beverage Company of the Year Award from Divine Connections Magazine, and she is excited about the future.
“My desire was to have a manufacturing plant in my hometown of Reidsville, NC, to create jobs,” she said.
Neal is a proud 1990 graduate of Reidsville Senior High School.
“Go Rams,” she said with gusto. “This (manufacturing plant) will be my way of giving back to the community which has been supportive of my business from the beginning.”