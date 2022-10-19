New Director of Public Libraries brings a unique background to the job

Rockingham County’s new director of public libraries is a familiar face around the county.

In addition to Rhonda Hooker’s work within the library system, she also worked as a special education teacher and 911 operator.

A lifelong resident of Rockingham County, Hooker, 47, grew up in the Draper community.

Her father an employee of the Eden Police Department for almost 30 years, Hooker almost followed him into policework but decided to take a different path to serving the community and helping people.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree from UNCG in Human Development of Family Services with Birth-K licensure to teach in North Carolina, she started her career with the county as a special education teacher for the Enrichment Center, a school for developmental education.

After it closed, she worked as community-based rehabilitative service provider for the Cheshire Center, which took her into homes across Rockingham County to work with special needs and developmentally delayed children.

She also worked in the public schools and then took a position at Cambridge Academy as a teacher before eventually becoming director.

In 2011, she decided to take her career in a different direction, accepting a part-time position as a 911 telecommunicator and a part-time position with the Rockingham County Libraries as a library assistant.

“I have always loved being able to travel to other worlds and places while simply sitting in a chair with a good book,” Hooker said. “This influenced my love for libraries, along with finding out how much they truly offer the community.”

Not long after, she became a full-time library assistant and decided to go back to school, receiving a master’s degree in library science in 2014.

“My branch manager at the time, Patrick Fitzgerald at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, convinced me to go back to school, and I am so grateful that he did,” Hooker said. “It set the stage for the path my career took that led me here (as director of public libraries).”

Hooker went on to become a reference librarian and then lead librarian for the Madison-Mayodan branch.

In 2021, she was relocated to act as interim branch manager in the Reidsville Library, and in January 2022, she was named interim director of all Rockingham County libraries.

She was promoted to director in July.

“My hope for this position is to continue to grow and thrive for the community we serve and the people whose rank from professional down to contingency mean so much to me in this department,” Hooker said. “Every rung of the ladder plays a tremendous role in the smooth, continued workings of this department, and I value each of them, as I have worked with almost all of them at one point myself.”

Hooker oversees 30-plus employees, four branches, outreach/bookmobile, tech services and the administrative department.

“In a nutshell, I am an overseer of projects, an administrator of department needs, an observer of provided serves to our community, but overall, I am an advocate for the people I work with and serve,” Hooker said.

An avid reader, Hooker loves horror, science fiction and fantasy but admits she reads a little bit of everything. Favorite authors include Stephen King, Piers Anthony and Anne McCaffrey, and favorite books include “It,” “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Secret Garden” and the “Dragon Chronicles of Pern.”

In addition to reading, Hooker also enjoys writing; singing at her church, Northside Baptist in Eden; watching shows and movies; and gaming.

In her new role, she is excited about new programming that continues to roll out, as well as a new self-checkout system for the public.

“Knowing that we keep a rich collection of knowledge, services, history and entertainment to provide our county is one of my favorite parts of working with libraries,” Hooker said. “Having an amazing staff and a multitude of regular, supportive patrons, friends and trustees is also a wonderful aspect of what I do.”