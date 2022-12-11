New fire substation will help keep the Ruffin community safer

RUFFIN — It currently takes roughly 10 to 12 minutes for a fire engine to respond to the Ruffin community, but with the building of a new fire substation near Highway 700, just east of Dibrell Road in the Mayfield Community, the new facility will likely cut that response time in half.

The Ruffin Fire Department recently received its first installment of $1.3 million in capital improvements to better protect the Ruffin community, which is nestled in the northeastern part of Rockingham County.

“Not only will the substation reduce insurance premiums, but it will also allow the fire department to place equipment on incident scenes faster, potentially saving money and lives,” said Ruffin Fire Chief Eric Minter. “It will place everyone in Ruffin’s fire district within five miles of a fire station.”

Discussions for a new fire substation started with a conversation Assistant Chief Jonathan Compton had with North Carolina House Representative Reece Pyrtle during North Carolina’s Fire Service Legislative Day in Raleigh this past May. Compton discussed the need for a substation and fire engine, and Pyrtle asked him to send him an email with all the details, including the amount of funds needed.

A member of the department for nearly 20 years, Minter remembers the need for a substation being a topic of conversation for years.

“There are many new homes being constructed in the Mayfield Community right now, and there is a potential for even more growth, as Caesars is building a casino in Danville,” Minter said. “The substation is needed now more than ever.”

Minter hopes they will be able to break ground on the substation in spring of next year, with it, hopefully, being completed by the end of 2023. He explained that a substation is essentially another fire station used to house fire apparatus and equipment, allowing equipment to be deployed faster in areas that are not near a main fire station. The Ruffin Fire Department will have two stations once the substation is completed. Volunteers that live in the area can respond to the substation when dispatched to a call.

“It is our hope that we will also recruit additional volunteers,” Minter said.

The Ruffin Fire Department currently has 25 volunteers and four part-time employees.

In addition to providing funds to build the substation, the state grant includes funds for a new 9s fire engine. The department needs a new engine, as the current one is 16 years old.

“A substation will not only provide us a place for a new engine, but it will benefit an area of the community more,” Minter said.

While the grant includes funds for the new fire engine, it does not cover the expenses for equipment, including a fire hose, nozzles, tools, radios, Self-Controlled Breathing Apparatus, vehicle extrication equipment and medical equipment. Minter said to fully equip the truck, it will likely cost around $100,000.

“The truck has a build time of around 20 months, which will allow us to seek out additional grant funding to assist with the equipment costs,” Minter said. “The equipment not acquired through grant funding will come from our operating budget and savings we have set aside for capital improvements.”

Minter said it is hard for him to put into words what the $1.3 million grant means to the fire department and said it still does not seem real.

“It’s not every day a fire department receives $1.3 million,” he said. “Without the grant, this project may have not ever been possible.”