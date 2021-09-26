New UNC Rockingham COVID-19 testing site opens in Eden

EDEN— UNC Rockingham Health Care has opened a free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus and reduce heavy patient loads at local emergency departments.

The clinic, located on the campus of the hospital at 117 E. King’s Highway, opened Thursday, Myla Barnhardt, director of marketing and public relations for the hospital, said in a news release.

UNC Rockingham is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulations, the agency that will provide the testing seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as long as there is need in the community, the release said. No appointments are needed and no identification is required. Test results will usually be available within one to two days.

Launch of the site comes as the county has experienced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious delta variant. The increase in infections has put stress on UNC Rockingham, as well as Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, hospital officials have said.

When visiting the site, vehicles should enter the hospital’s main entrance and follow COVID-19 testing site signs to an area east of the hospital building, along a drive beside UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center. The testing tent will accommodate two lanes of traffic.