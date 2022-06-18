1 charged with death by distribution after woman found unresponsive at Eden hotel

EDEN — An Eden woman was charged Friday in the death of another woman who was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn on Van Buren Road, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to the hotel at 724 S. Van Buren Road and found 25-year-old Raquita Leshay Morton, who was dead, police said in a news release.

After investigating, officers charged 42-year-old Angel Nicole Howell with felony death by distribution. She was taken into custody at 216 N. Oakland Ave., which officers searched as part of the investigation, according to the release. After the search, officers charged Howell with possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and Adderall, and maintaining a dwelling that was used for the selling of a controlled substance.

Howell was jailed on a secured $250,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear July 5 in Rockingham County District Court.

A second person was also charged during the search of the Oakland Avenue home. Michael Junior Moore, 39, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He received a $20,000 secured bond and is also scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division any time at 336-623-9755 or from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 336-623-9240. Anonymous tips can be left via Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.