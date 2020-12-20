10 Greensboro creative programs to receive city grants totaling $60,000

GREENSBORO — Ten creative programs will receive a share of $60,000 through the city’s Catalyzing Creativity Grants Program.
Each are projects planned for the first half of 2021 that focus on engagement with communities of color, low-income communities and/or people who are disabled.
The Catalyzing Creativity Grant represents the first funding initiative by the city's office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro.
It was designed in response to the city's Cultural Arts Master Plan, adopted two years ago by the City Council.
The plan sought to “identify culturally-specific and emerging arts and cultural organizations and develop an initiative supporting their organizational growth, resilience and programmatic reach.”
It's also the first grant support each of these individuals and nonprofit organizations have received from the city.
Grant winners were selected by a panel of five arts and culture professionals from across the country: Ernest Disney-Britton of the Arts Council of Indianapolis, BenjamenCQ Douglas of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, Luis Gomez of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, Ruby Lopez Harper of Americans for the Arts, and Eboni Lewis of the Arts & Science Council in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.
“We are thrilled to provide this support for projects that reflect the diversity of Greensboro’s creative interests," Ryan Deal, the city's chief creative economy officer, said in a news release.
"The individuals and organizations behind each of these projects are trusted leaders in our community with deep experience offering dynamic and impactful programming, Deal said.
With so much still unknown about the COVID-19 pandemic, most applicants are either planning for virtual engagement or have contingency plans to allow for that if necessary, Deal said.
To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
Grant recipients are:
• Casa Azul of Greensboro, www.casaazulgreensboro.org, $5,634 to support a series of events with three local artists who highlight and advocate for the Latinx voice in the community.
• iAlign Dance Company, www.ialigndance.com, $10,000 to use a three-pronged approach of dance, education and community outreach to create an anti-bullying-themed virtual dance showcase.
• Montagnard Dega Association, www.montagnardda.org, $8,500 to support a six-month residency for young Montagnard artists and a two-day intergenerational celebration.
• Magnolia House Foundation Inc., www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org/foundation, $3,667 to support a virtual reality project that shows the historic Magnolia House hotel as it may have looked and operated in 1949, and changed through the 1950s, '60s and '70s.
• Reconsidered Goods, reconsideredgoods.org, $4,543 to support a creative reuse and recycling art program for immigrant and refugee families with children ages 5-13.
• TAB Arts Center Nonprofit Inc., www.tabartscenter.org, $8,500 to create a functional Ancestral Sculpture Garden at East White Oak Community Center.
• Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, www.royalexpressions.org, $5,976 to support a Juneteenth weekend celebration that highlights local Black arts and culture through workshops, awards, showcases and a marketplace.
• Josephus Thompson III, www.josephusiii.com, $2,593 to bring to the city on April 15 invited poets from across the country, to compete for a $1,000 cash prize at "The Freedom Slam" spoken word competition. The event will be filmed and streamed virtually, Deal said.
• Kimberly Harper, $5,984 to support the history of storytelling through literature and textile art in the Black community by bringing together youth and elders to create a quilters' guild.
• Kemari Bryant, a filmmaker, $4,603 to support a team of professionals to teach community workshops on pre-production process, script development and collaboration, leading up to filming of a new piece.
