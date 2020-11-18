10-plus Triad Businesses offer Jobs through NC "Get Hired" Virtual Job Fair

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — More than 10 Rockingham County companies, including Nestlé-PURINA Petcare, Gildan Activewear and UNC Health, will participate in a virtual job fair on Thursday, offering 300-plus positions.

Dubbed the "NC Triad: Virtual Get Hired Event,'' the interview opportunity comes at a time when unemployment woes are at a peak locally and statewide due to layoffs related to COVID-19. The free event will run from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and was organized by the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board, or PTRWDB, an organization that seeks to connect jobless individuals with regional companies that are hiring.

Attendees from anywhere in the nation may participate and individuals from all education and skill levels are welcome.

For job seekers who may not have access to reliable internet or stable WiFi, the organization will further provide free WiFi and laptops in a sanitized and socially distanced setting at a Mobile Unit parked at Rockingham Community College.