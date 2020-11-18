10-plus Triad Businesses offer Jobs through NC "Get Hired" Virtual Job Fair

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — More than 10 Rockingham County companies, including Nestlé-PURINA Petcare, Gildan Activewear and UNC Health, will participate in a virtual job fair on Thursday, offering 300-plus positions.
Dubbed the "NC Triad: Virtual Get Hired Event,'' the interview opportunity comes at a time when unemployment woes are at a peak locally and statewide due to layoffs related to COVID-19. The free event will run from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and was organized by the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board, or PTRWDB, an organization that seeks to connect jobless individuals with regional companies that are hiring.
Attendees from anywhere in the nation may participate and individuals from all education and skill levels are welcome.
For job seekers who may not have access to reliable internet or stable WiFi, the organization will further provide free WiFi and laptops in a sanitized and socially distanced setting at a Mobile Unit parked at Rockingham Community College.
Participating companies are hiring for a variety of positions, including software and electrical engineers, operators, technicians, registered nurses, in-home aid professionals, accountants, truck drivers and more. “Our mission is to help people land great-paying jobs in the N.C. Triad. There are thousands of job postings in our region in industries from aerospace to healthcare,” said Wendy Walker-Fox, director of the PTRWDB. “The ‘Get Hired’ event will allow job seekers to interact with companies in our region instantly—whether the attendee is located here or not.”
“We are eager to find candidates for the dozens of positions we have open – ranging from Accounting/CPA to Production Operation Assistants and Leadership. Some positions do not need prior experience in the industry and some are currently in other locations. One of the benefits of working for Press Glass includes top-notch health insurance and paid-time-off,” said Karolina Styk, HR Project Manager at Press Glass.
Participating companies include:
· Nestlé-PURINA Petcare
· Armor Express
· Endura Products
· Envision Plastics
· Gildan Activewear
· Henniges Automotive
· Press Glass, Inc.
· The City of Reidsville, N.C.
· Aging Disability & Transit Services (ADTS)
· UNC Rockingham Health Care
· Ontex Global
· XLC Services
· Terminix
The new Nestlé-PURINA Petcare facility will debut more than 20 open positions at the event. “While we are estimating 300-plus jobs being added to our facility in Rockingham County by the end of 2024; currently, we are eager to find candidates for the positions we have available on our engineering team. Join the Nestlé-Purina family, which includes a comprehensive benefits package with competitive pay and benefits, including a 401K match program and medical/dental/vision insurance. #JoinOurPack,” said Rachel Willhelm, the company's employment branding specialist.
To register for free visit: https://findyourcenternc.com/gethired-nov19/.
