12th Annual Countywide Food Drive in Full Swing, Need High

“We are pleased to be working with the public schools in the county,” Jacques said. “All the donations we receive for backpack items will be given to the schools. There are also boxes in most of the schools so students and staff can participate in the drive.”

For the past two years, all of the agencies that receive food from the drive have reported increased need from individuals and families, many strained by the economic stress of the pandemic.

This year’s goal is 60,000 pounds of food, as well as personal care items and cleaning products, Jacques said. He noted that folks will need to make an extra effort this year to reach the goal because many companies in the county are still closed due to the pandemic or have employees working from home, away from convenient collection points.

The size of the drive's planning committee has increased for 2022 with their focus on engaging the entire community in the project.

When first started 12 years ago, the food drive was the brain child of Blake Dawson and Ann Fish whose goal was to help The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints become more recognizable in the county.