12th Annual Countywide Food Drive in Full Swing, Need High

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — As the 12th Annual Rockingham Countywide Food Drive kicked off on March 1, its organizing committee is focused on contacting more businesses, industries, organizations and individuals than ever to participate in collecting food for eight area agencies that need vital supplies to distribute to the hungry.
“We are excited about the 2022 food drive,” said Neil Jacques, who assumed leadership of the event last year. “At this time, we expect (to have collection) boxes in 46 churches, 78 businesses and 44 industries. This is in addition to county offices and libraries, and city offices in Reidsville, Eden, Wentworth, Madison and Mayodan.”
A large number of businesses, schools and organizations have already committed to participating in this year’s drive, which will distribute the collections among the county food pantries and/or soup kitchens.
They include: CORMII Community Development Corp, Cooperative Christian Ministries, Hands of God of Rockingham County, Men in Christ Ministries, Reidsville Soup Kitchen, Rockingham County Veterans Coalition, and The Salvation Armies of Reidsville, Eden and Western Rockingham County.
The initiative will further make special donations to the Rockingham County Schools backpack programs which help supplement the family pantries of food insecure children.
“We are pleased to be working with the public schools in the county,” Jacques said. “All the donations we receive for backpack items will be given to the schools. There are also boxes in most of the schools so students and staff can participate in the drive.”
For the past two years, all of the agencies that receive food from the drive have reported increased need from individuals and families, many strained by the economic stress of the pandemic.
This year’s goal is 60,000 pounds of food, as well as personal care items and cleaning products, Jacques said. He noted that folks will need to make an extra effort this year to reach the goal because many companies in the county are still closed due to the pandemic or have employees working from home, away from convenient collection points.
The size of the drive’s planning committee has increased for 2022 with their focus on engaging the entire community in the project.
When first started 12 years ago, the food drive was the brain child of Blake Dawson and Ann Fish whose goal was to help The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints become more recognizable in the county.
“It was supposed to be for only one year, but it was a big success and the five agencies we helped that year asked us to continue it,” said Dawson, who still co-chairs the event. “Our goal that first year was 10,000 pounds and we thought that was a lot.” Last year, donations topped 50,000 pounds, to illustrate the drive’s growth.
Because pandemic restrictions limited travel and person-to-person contact last year, most of the county’s fire departments allowed people in their neighborhoods to drop off food at their stations.
“It was a huge success,” Jacques said, noting most stations advertised their drop sites with announcements on the signs out front. People who hesitated to go into public places because of COVID-19 found it easier to drop off food at their nearby fire departments. Several times, boxes at the stations were filled and had to be emptied before the end of the drive.
“If people would like to donate, the fire stations will gladly accept your donation,” Jacques said.
In addition, the county’s three public libraries are also collection sites for food donations in Madison, Reidsville and Eden.
“We try to make it easier for everyone, especially during the past two years when the pandemic shut down so many businesses and people stayed home rather than going out in public,” Dawson said.
“A lot of partners help us collect the food each year,” Dawson said. “We encourage churches, businesses and organizations to do drives within their units.”
“Youth groups, such as scout troops, also can conduct food drives within their neighborhoods as special service projects,” Dawson said. “It is important to involve our youth because if they learn about helping others at an early age, it usually develops into a lifelong trait.”
“It is heart-warming to see the efforts of so many people to help neighbors in Rockingham County,” Jacques said.
“The agencies that never seem to get tired as they provide for others, the members of our food drive committee who are smart, hard workers to make the drive larger and better, the churches, businesses and industries that take boxes and encourage people to donate, the county and city governments who are so generous and most of all the residents of the county that donate so generously.”
Any person or business interested in participating by putting a collection box at their place of business or seeking donations in their neighborhood, should contact Jacques at neilrjacques@hotmail.com.