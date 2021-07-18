17 Gallons of Giving: Uncle's commitment inspired niece to donate blood

THOMASVILLE – When she was a child, Karen Younts Griffin would visit the home of her aunt Peggy and her late uncle Wilford Radford, who lived in Eden.
Griffin, a Madison native, was especially fond of her uncle for a number of reasons, but one thing that made him and his home stand out to her was the key rack that hung in his hallway. It was adorned with plastic stick pins.
Radford was an avid blood donor and the American Red Cross gave pins – each shaped like a drop of blood – to donors every time they gave.
Radford had more pins stuck to his key rack than a young Griffin could begin to count, she said.
More importantly, her uncle passed along a message to his niece about what each drop meant.
“He told me, ‘Sick and hurt people need blood to live,’ ” Younts said. “It was a simple explanation, but it meant so much to me.”
Griffin soon began following in her uncle’s footsteps, making her first blood donation when she was 18. She’s now 62 and made her most recent donation just last week.
Griffin has now given more than 17 gallons of blood, exceeding that lofty milestone two pints ago. Consider that each human body requires about a gallon of blood to function and you realize the profundity of Griffin’s gift.
Every time a donor gives, the Red Cross collects about one pint of blood. That means Griffin has rolled up her sleeves 138 times thus far to give her type A-positive blood.
The body needs about four to six weeks to rebuild red blood cells after a whole blood donation, so donors are encouraged to wait around eight weeks between trips to the blood bank.
“I’ve had a few gaps along the way, where I had small children at home and couldn’t get away to make a donation,” Griffin said. “But for the most part, I’ve been pretty consistent.”
She makes most of her donations at Thomasville Memorial Methodist Church where a blood drive is scheduled every eight weeks.
According to American Red Cross officials, there is currently a severe shortage of blood nationwide.
And John Hughes, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross, explained one of the main reasons why: Folks who delayed surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are now scheduling procedures that require the support of donor blood.
Donors like Griffin are a precious few.
In fact, less than 10 percent of the population donates blood, Hughes said, stressing how blood can be needed by anyone at a moment’s notice.
“Blood is an essential need, and it’s a need all the time,” he said. Blood transfusions are needed every two seconds in the United States, statistics from the Red Cross show.
Griffin graduated from Madison-Mayodan High School, then UNC Greensboro. Her husband, Bobby, is a Mayodan native.
The couple lives in Thomasville where they work for Youth Unlimited, a non-profit organization that offers support to foster children.
The Griffins have two daughters – Kimberly Griffin-Sun and Victoria Caldwell – both of whom are married.
Many residents of western Rockingham County are familiar with Griffin’s mother, Sibyl Younts Beaver, a longtime Realtor in Madison. Indeed, Radford, Griffin’s inspiration, was Beaver’s brother.
Radford died in 2013, and several family members have kidded with Griffin, telling her she has surpassed her uncle’s blood donation and can take a break from giving.
But Griffin doesn’t see that happening, she said.
“As long as they’ll take it, I’m going to keep giving,” she said.
To learn more about donating blood, visit the American Red Cross online at: https://www.redcross.org.