2 men nearly drowned near Wilmington. Now, they're trying to cope with life after near-death.

Business was already hurting from the pandemic, Burns said, and now with no camera and declining mental health, he's struggled to keep up with his new medical bills. According to Burns, without insurance he gets daily calls about medical debt, which makes it impossible for him to get the therapy he needs.

"My mom has been my therapist, you know. My grandmother has been my therapist. My daughter has been my therapist," he said.

While his family is as understanding as they can be, Burns said it's hard for him to feel like anyone knows what he's going through without getting professional help. Especially when many people, even friends, expect him to simply move on with his life.

"I try to be as happy as I can, as happy as I can make myself in front of my daughters and my little brothers," Burns said. "But you know your mother and your grandmother, certain friends, they see more. They know when you're telling them a story."

The feeling that no one would understand his trauma caused Ignace to hide the incident from his family for a month. He said he was vacationing alone for about four weeks, so when he nearly drowned in the first weekend, he didn't want to alarm his grown children and ex-wife, believing at the time it wasn't a big deal.