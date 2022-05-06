2 suspects charged with first degree attempted murder, kidnapping in Reidsville shooting

REIDSVILLE — Two local residents have been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in a Wednesday morning shooting here. Reidsville police are seeking a third suspect in the crime, officials announced in a news release.

Reidsville police got reports of gunshots in the 400 block of North Washington Avenue here at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police found one unnamed victim with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

Desmonte Santiago, 31, and April Danielle Turner, 31, both of 1112 Ware Street in Reidsville, were arrested at separate locations on Wednesday night in connection with the shooting.

Santiago and Turner are charged with two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first degree attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Santiago is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both suspects are being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on secured $2,000,000.00 bonds.

The Reidsville Police Department, with assistance from Eden Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended both suspects within the City of Reidsville.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information about the case, call RPD Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343 or leave an anonymous tip at Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.