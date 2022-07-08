 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

20 -year-old arrested for shooting into house, injuring man along N. Washington Street in RVL

  • 0
King

Corey Xavier King

 Courtesy of Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Tuesday arrested 20-year-old Corey Xavier King on charges that he targeted and shot an individual inside a home.

Officers responded  to a call about a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 500 block of N. Washington Street.

Investigators charged King, whose address was not provided, with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and assault inflicting serious injury.

King is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond

Police described the incident as a dispute between neighbors which escalated to unnecessary violence,'' the RPD said in a news release. 

No information about the name or heath status of the shooting victim was immediately available.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert