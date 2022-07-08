20 -year-old arrested for shooting into house, injuring man along N. Washington Street in RVL

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Tuesday arrested 20-year-old Corey Xavier King on charges that he targeted and shot an individual inside a home.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 500 block of N. Washington Street.

Investigators charged King, whose address was not provided, with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and assault inflicting serious injury.

King is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond

Police described the incident as a dispute between neighbors which escalated to unnecessary violence,'' the RPD said in a news release.

No information about the name or heath status of the shooting victim was immediately available.