20 complete Practical Nursing program at RCC

WENTWORTH – Twenty students recently completed the Practical Nursing program at Rockingham Community College.
They received their caps and pins during a special evening ceremony on July 20, and on July 22 received their Practical Nursing diplomas at RCC’s graduation ceremony.
These graduates are now eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Their employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation/long term care/home health facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices.
Graduates include:
Eden:
Brittney Bowers, Briana Howard, Kimberly Ramos-Ordaz
Greensboro:
Janine Rawlins, Kanecia Rorie, Ebony Whitworth
Mayodan:
April Plantz
Reidsville:
Iyanna Brown, Maurice Lawson
Ruffin:
Shenelle Blackwell, Tameshia Stamps
Stokesdale:
Autumn Jones, Ashley Marsh
Stoneville:
Cecilia Armenta, Jamie Lopez, Kelly Roberts.
Summerfield:
Cora Cannon, Courtney Cannon.
Thomasville:
Crystal Alvis
Yanceyville:
Judy Humphries