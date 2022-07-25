 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

20 complete Practical Nursing program at RCC

  • 0

WENTWORTH – Twenty students recently completed the Practical Nursing program at Rockingham Community College.

They received their caps and pins during a special evening ceremony on July 20, and on July 22 received their Practical Nursing diplomas at RCC’s graduation ceremony. 

These graduates are now eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Their employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation/long term care/home health facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices.

Graduates include:

Eden:

Brittney Bowers, Briana Howard, Kimberly Ramos-Ordaz

Greensboro:

Janine Rawlins, Kanecia Rorie, Ebony Whitworth

People are also reading…

Mayodan:

April Plantz

Reidsville:

Iyanna Brown, Maurice Lawson

Ruffin:

Shenelle Blackwell, Tameshia Stamps

Stokesdale: 

Autumn Jones, Ashley Marsh

Stoneville: 

Cecilia Armenta, Jamie Lopez, Kelly Roberts.

Summerfield:

Cora Cannon, Courtney Cannon.

Thomasville:

Crystal Alvis

Yanceyville:

Judy Humphries

 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert