20 years after Sept. 11, NC’s first Muslim woman official still sees its effects

DURHAM — Parents want to protect their children. Nida Allam’s parents did.

Allam, a Durham County commissioner and the first Muslim woman to hold elected office in North Carolina, was in third grade when the World Trade Center was attacked by Islamic extremists. Her parents tried to insulate their daughters from the aftermath, but they weren’t at school with their children.

At school, Allam’s teacher asked her to stand up and tell the class about her faith. At first, she didn’t mind it.

“When you’re a kid, when you’re getting that type of attention, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is something cool,” Allam says. “But then they started getting into questions about 9/11 and I was like, ‘I have no idea what this is. I don’t know what’s going on. And what does this have to do with me or Muslims?’”

The Sept. 11 plane attacks were horrific. The subsequent treatment of Muslims in the United States also has been horrific. Both of these things can be true.

As we contemplate the 20th anniversary of the attacks, we must also consider the consequences. For young adults, these consequences have shaped our worldviews. For young Muslim adults, these consequences have shaped everything.