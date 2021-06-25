2020-2021 recipients for NCHSAA Annual Awards announced last week

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced the recipients of the various Association Awards for 2020-2021 last week. Typically, these awards are announced at the Association’s Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association elected to make the announcement virtually.

Many of these individuals will be receiving their awards plaques and recognitions in-person at various Association events over the coming months. You can find more on each winner or award by clicking on the link to the story for each award in this email or visiting the NCHSAA Website.

The NCHSAA Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be announced on July 6 with a special video presentation on the NCHSAA’s social media channels and website.

NCHSAA State Awards

Recognizing “Those who have done the most for high school athletics”

The State Awards are designed to recognize those who have done the most for high school athletics in the state rather than a single accomplishment or having an outstanding won-loss record. The awards are named in memory or honor of outstanding individuals in each category, seven of whom are in the NCHSAA Hall of Fame.