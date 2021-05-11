 Skip to main content
2021 Mid-State 2A/3A All-Conference football selections released
2021 Mid-State 2A/3A All-Conference football selections released

Eastern Alamance

Darius Kane, Jackson Stokes, Chase Woody, Quentin Idley, Will Burnette, Cole Jordan, Evan Powell, Austin Kimrey, Josh Hester and Brantley Payne

McMichael

Brady Elrod, Matthew Wright, Zack Dalton and Jacob Swisher

Morehead

Tyler Horton, Kelton Williams and Jacob Svedek

Northeast Guilford

Prince Thompson, Antwone Brown and Kaleb Gardner

Northern Guilford

Will Lenard, Connor Lachesky, Terrell Timmons, Ishmel Atkins, Jordan McInnis, Jay Underwood and Amaah Achina

Person

Aquowne Terrell, Ridge Clayton, Dashaun Brown, Preston Carr, A.J. Burgess, Kentrayle Holloway and Germaine Faulkner

Rockingham County

Dylan Apple, Colby Doss, Colby Smith and Ethan Smith

Western Alamance

Kendall McKoy, J.T. Cousin, Josh Wilson, Tyler Sheldon, Adam Kerr, Devin Burnette, Jordan Dumornay, Tyrone Slade, Logan Smith and Justin Kerr

Offensive Player of the Year: Kendall McKoy ~ Western Alamance

Defensive Player of the Year: Preston Carr ~ Person

Coach of the Year: Jeff Snuffer ~ Western Alamance

