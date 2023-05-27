Rockingham Community College Vice President of Academic Affairs Sheila Regan, on behalf of President Dr. Mark O. Kinlaw, conferred 217 credentials upon 207 students during the Spring 2023 commencement exercises on May 12.
Sixty-three of the students who earned college degrees or certificates did so before they graduated from high school.
And 53 students from Rockingham County Early College High School, located on the RCC campus, earned 30 Associate in Science Degrees, 22 Associate in Arts Degrees, and one Welding Certificate.
Ten more students from other local high schools who were dually enrolled at RCC earned six Welding Certificates, one Associate in Science Degree, one Criminal Justice Technology Certificate, one Manual Machining Certificate, and one Information Technology Certificate.
In addition, more than 80 graduates from December 2022 and July 2023 were invited to march in this ceremony, but are not included in this listing.
The following students earned certificates, diplomas and degrees in May 2023:
Advance
Logan James Allen – Associate in Arts Degree
Blanch Namira Michelle Rone – Associate Degree Nursing
Browns Summit
Edsel J. Bonilla Guevara – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree
Lindsey N. Sewell – Electrical Systems Technology Certificate
Burlington
Jasmine Celeste Scott – Associate Degree Nursing
Charlotte
Cole Thomas Fuller – Associate in Arts Degree
Clemmons
Kristin Michele Adkinson – Associate Degree Nursing
Colfax
Hillary Bett Young – Associate Degree Nursing
Concord
Christian J. Thomas – Associate in Arts Degree
Eden
Joshua Seth Archer – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree
Levi Patrick Bailey – Associate in Arts Degree
Whitney Danielle Blackstock – Associate Degree Nursing
Jayda Michelle Burns – Associate in Science Degree
Trinyti Najiyah Adorn Clark – Associate in Science Degree
Michaella Nicole Collin – Associate Degree Nursing
Mallory Claire Combs – Associate in Arts Degree
Ashley Dickerson Craddock – Associate Degree Nursing
Landon Mason Curry – Welding Technology Certificate
Michelle Lee Davis – Information Technology Associate Degree
Mackenzie Paige DeLapp – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree
Mikiai Cholé Dillard – Associate in Arts Degree
Mary E. Draper – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
John Kaleb Edwards – Associate in Science Degree
Katerina Alexandra Ferrell – Associate in Science Degree
Brandy Scherer Fisher – Associate Degree Nursing
Mason Robert Harris – Associate in Arts Degree
Blake Christian Hopkins – Electrical Systems Technology Certificate
Hollie Nicole Jachimiak – Associate in Science Degree
Brenten James Joyce – Welding Technology Certificate
Jackson Creed Lemons – Associate Degree Nursing
Brandon L. Martin – Welding Technology Certificate
Jade Blu' Mebane – Associate in Arts Degree
Owen Bryce Nance – Associate in Arts Degree
Jacob SD Peden – Associate in Arts Degree
Tiffany Shanea Pinnix – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
Bryan Parker Rothrock – Electrical Systems Technology Certificate
Jonathan Rubio – Welding Technology Certificate
Michel'le Nichole Saunders – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
Abby Leigh Sharpe – Surgical Technology Associate Degree
Makenze Lynn Shelton – Associate in Arts Degree
Austyn Ryan Snody – Criminal Justice Technology Associate Degree
Kristy L. Varner – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree
Gisselle Garcia-Vasquez – Associate in Science Degree
Neptali Hernandez Vega – Associate in Arts Degree
Denzel Rush Waddell – Associate in Arts Degree
Franklin D. White – Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate, Mechatronics Certificates
Kamryn Andrew Stefon Wilson – Associate in Arts Degree
Carson James Wray – General Occupational Technology Associate Degree
Fayetteville
April Laquitta Henderson – Associate Degree Nursing
Gibsonville
Julie Ann Andrews – Medical Office Administration Patient Services Representative Associate Degree
Graham
Ranesia Jean Ragland – Associate Degree Nursing
Greensboro
Katrice Michelle Brown – Associate Degree Nursing
Regina Rena Cameron – Associate Degree Nursing
Bonnie Claire Cox – Associate Degree Nursing
Gabrielle Chanel Crosby – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree
Capriee Anquintte Farley – Associate Degree Nursing
Ingrid D. Hagood – Associate Degree Nursing
Skylar Rae Hitchins – Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation Degree
Jacqueline Marlecia Lewis – Associate Degree Nursing
Haley Elizabeth Martin – Associate Degree Nursing
Autumn L. Melton – Medical Office Administration Certificate
Esayas W. Nida – Surgical Technology Associate Degree
Kylee Melissa Arruda Rieger – Associate in Arts Degree
Lakeisha Chantay Waller – Associate Degree Nursing
Kernersville
Andrew Evan Brown – Associate in Science Degree
King
Gizelle Cortez Gonzales – Associate Degree Nursing
Madison
Gavin M. Birkland – Welding Technology Certificate
Samantha Butts – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
Holly E. Flynt – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate and Medical Auditing Certificate
Tyler Jordan Hanes – Business Administration Associate Degree
Tristin Star Hendren – Criminal Justice Technology Associate Degree
Kayla Grace Martin – Associate in Science Degree
Mattie E. Purgason – Business Administration Associate Degree
Skye Marie Reid – Associate Degree Nursing
William Anthony Shelton – Electrical Systems Technology Associate Degree
Trinity Nicole Spragling – Associate in Arts Degree
Alexander Torres – Associate in Science Degree
Romana Torres-Alvarez – Associate in Arts Degree
Lisa Danielle Wray – Associate Degree Nursing
Mayodan
Anna McKenzie Casto – Associate in Science Degree
Hannah Grace Chilton – Associate Degree Nursing
Macy Leigh Rachel Hurd – Associate in Science Degree
Christian T. Joyce – Associate in Arts Degree
Christopher Douglas Moore – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree
Casey Lee Richardson – Associate in Science Degree
Kayla B. Wyatt – Early Childhood Education Certificate
McLeansville
Mattie Caroline Fields – Associate in Science Degree
Shelby Rebecca Moran – Associate Degree Nursing
Cassidy A. Spencer – Associate in Arts Degree
Mooresville
Harris Clair Dowdy – Associate in Arts Degree
Pelham
Shannon Renee Crews – Associate Degree Nursing
Providence
Chanel Lanay Graves – Business Administration Associate Degree
Reidsville
Alexander J. Belcher – Business Administration Associate Degree
Whitley Galloway Beveridge – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
Carson Bowers – Associate in Arts Degree
Tammy Benton Bray – Associate Degree Nursing
Tate Andrews Campbell – Associate Degree Nursing
Sasha Nicole Carson – Surgical Technology Associate Degree
Dakota Grace Cornett – Associate in Science Degree
Sarah Marie Corum – Associate in Arts Degree
Thea Elizabeth Dowdle – Associate in Science Degree
Mariana Arielle Faint – Associate in Science Degree
Terri Jo Fitzgerald – Welding Technology Certificate
Lindsey Nicole Garcia – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
Alea Nicole Gauldin – Business Administration Associate Degree
Maude W. Hammack – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
Alexander James Hampshire – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree, Computer-Integrated Machining Diploma, Machining Fundamentals Certificate, Welding Technology Certificate
Aubrey J. Harvey – Welding Technology Certificate
Marissa Melton Hayes – Associate Degree Nursing
Drew J. Hinshaw – Welding Technology Certificate
Emaleigh Cross Hudson – Associate Degree Nursing
Destiny Lee Johnson – Information Technology Cybersecurity Certificate
Kaelise Alonda Lane – Associate in Science Degree
Houston Owens Bracken Lemons – Associate in Science Degree
Emily Ann Lewis – Associate in Science Degree
Zachary Phillip Lewis – Associate in Science Degree
Riley Renae Long – Associate in Science Degree
Dyango Mariano Madrigal – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate, Machining Fundamentals Certificate
Mercedes S. Martin – Criminal Justice Technology Associate Degree
Gage Daniel Massey – Associate in Arts Degree
Camille Mullins McCollum – Business Administration Associate Degree
Savannah Marie McMillon – Associate in Science Degree
Katelyn Sierra Moore – Associate in Arts Degree
Judith Catherine Morrell – Associate Degree Nursing
Brenna Elizabeth Morrison – Criminal Justice Technology Certificate
Larry Swanson Nance Jr. – Associate in Arts Degree
Kaylin Marie Newman – Associate in Arts Degree
Keyla Juliana Olalde-Tapia – Associate in Science Degree
Christopher Orphanos – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate, Machining Fundamentals Certificate
Allison Anna Petty – Associate Degree Nursing
John Edmund Piotrowski – Associate in Science Degree
Amber Nicole Pruitt – Associate in Science Degree
Zane Lee Prusia – Associate in Arts Degree
Caleb Garrett Pryor – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree
Eryn Rylee Quinn – Associate in Science Degree
Brandall L. Redd – Accounting and Finance Associate Degree
Zackary Wade Redd – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate
Brittany Cole Reynolds – Business Administration Associate Degree
Katherine Elizabeth Roach – Associate in Science Degree
Alexander Clay Robinson – Associate in Arts Degree
Joseph Dale Ryan – General Occupational Technology Associate Degree, Welding Technology Diploma
Riley Owen Ryan – Associate in Science Degree
Brittany Fincanon Smith – Associate Degree Nursing
Jordan Alyssa Smith – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
Hailey Shae Spangler – Business Administration Associate Degree
Hayden L. Stanley – Welding Technology Certificate
Gloria Danelle Stillwell – Information Technology
Parker Scott A. Strader – Welding Technology Certificate
Christian Megan Sutton – Early Childhood Education Associate Degree
Madison M. Thaxton – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree
Megan Lee Ann Tippett – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree
Madalyn Jane Toney – Associate in Science Degree
Zenett Jantae Totten – Associate Degree Nursing
Kelsey Anne Truitt – Associate in Arts Degree
Victoria Abigail Vega – Associate in Arts Degree
Brianna Hope Waller – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree
Hui Wang – Associate Degree Nursing
Noah Jackson Bibee Windsor – Associate in Science Degree
Grayson Gabriel Wyatt – Associate in Arts Degree
Mikoto Yamaguchi – Associate in Science Degree
Roxboro
Celisa Dee Terrell – Business Administration Associate Degree
Ruffin
Krystal Marie Jordan – Associate Degree Nursing
Abby Michelle Lucas – Associate Degree Nursing
Victoria Elizabeth McCollum – Associate in Arts Degree
Preston Allen Parsons – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree
Kebin L. Robinson – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate, Medical Auditing Certificate
Stokesdale
Teresa Blaine Aldridge – Associate in Arts Degree
Sophia Diane Dye – Associate in Science Degree
Pattie Kendall Everette – Associate in Science Degree
Morgan Dawn Gaines – Associate in Arts Degree
Vennesa L. Lawson – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree
Jheny Y. Martinez Cruz – Associate in Science Degree
Kaitlyn Clair DeWeese McCollum – Associate Degree Nursing
Kimberly Thai Nguyen – Associate in Science Degree
William Tyler Sorrell – Associate in Arts Degree
Jodi A. Southard – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree
Stoneville
Eve Nikkole Agee – Business Administration Certificate
Kendall Rilee Boggs – Associate in Arts Degree
Aaron Blake Bruins – Associate in Arts Degree
Savannah Desiree' Gentry – Associate in Arts Degree
Isaac J. Jones – Welding Technology Certificate
JoDee Elizabeth Knight – Associate in Science Degree
Kristopher Michael Martin – Computer-Integrated Machining
Jacob Michael Michalski – Associate in Arts Degree
Jessica M. Nelson – Accounting and Finance Associate Degree
Sydney Elizabeth Sexton – Associate in Science Degree
Matthew W. Shelton – Electrical Systems Technology Commercial Wiring Certificate
Amanda Dawn Tomas – Medical Office Administration
Graciella Marie Vigil – Business Administration Certificate
Jacob Alexander Watkins – Associate in Science Degree
James W. Watkins – Associate in Science Degree
James William Watkins – Welding Technology Certificate
Lydia Ruth Wells – Accounting and Finance Associate Degree
Ashlyn Kate Wray – Associate in Science Degree
Summerfield
Olivia Danielle Frazier – Associate in Arts Degree
India Elle Hubbard – Associate in Arts Degree
Matthew Smith – Medical Office Administration Certificate
Corey Ray Strader – Associate in Arts Degree
Walnut Cove
Aaron C. Justice – Information Technology Cybersecurity Certificate, Network and Security Essentials Certificate, Web Technologies Certificate
Whitsett
Aziya Keyari Avery – Associate Degree Nursing
Winston Salem
Tabitha Kay Stout – Associate Degree Nursing
Michael Mokhtar Wahba – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree
Ocala, Florida
James C. Kopf III – Associate in Arts Degree
Rock Hill, South Carolina
Nolan Lemuel Faulkenberry – Associate in Arts Degree
Martinsville, Virginia
Anthonette Leah Dillard – Associate Degree Nursing
Stuart, Virginia
Benjamin Lloyd Thompson – Information Technology Certificate
Please note, the only graduates listed here are those who completed their credentials in May 2023. RCC invited its December 2022 and July 2023 graduates to march in the ceremony, so their names were all included in the program. The announcement of the December 2022 graduates can be found here: https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/december-2022-graduates/. The announcement of the July 2023 graduates will be made this summer, once they officially complete their credentials.