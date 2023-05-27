Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rockingham Community College Vice President of Academic Affairs Sheila Regan, on behalf of President Dr. Mark O. Kinlaw, conferred 217 credentials upon 207 students during the Spring 2023 commencement exercises on May 12.

Sixty-three of the students who earned college degrees or certificates did so before they graduated from high school.

And 53 students from Rockingham County Early College High School, located on the RCC campus, earned 30 Associate in Science Degrees, 22 Associate in Arts Degrees, and one Welding Certificate.

Ten more students from other local high schools who were dually enrolled at RCC earned six Welding Certificates, one Associate in Science Degree, one Criminal Justice Technology Certificate, one Manual Machining Certificate, and one Information Technology Certificate.

In addition, more than 80 graduates from December 2022 and July 2023 were invited to march in this ceremony, but are not included in this listing.

The following students earned certificates, diplomas and degrees in May 2023:

Advance

Logan James Allen – Associate in Arts Degree

Blanch Namira Michelle Rone – Associate Degree Nursing

Browns Summit

Edsel J. Bonilla Guevara – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree

Lindsey N. Sewell – Electrical Systems Technology Certificate

Burlington

Jasmine Celeste Scott – Associate Degree Nursing

Charlotte

Cole Thomas Fuller – Associate in Arts Degree

Clemmons

Kristin Michele Adkinson – Associate Degree Nursing

Colfax

Hillary Bett Young – Associate Degree Nursing

Concord

Christian J. Thomas – Associate in Arts Degree

Eden

Joshua Seth Archer – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree

Levi Patrick Bailey – Associate in Arts Degree

Whitney Danielle Blackstock – Associate Degree Nursing

Jayda Michelle Burns – Associate in Science Degree

Trinyti Najiyah Adorn Clark – Associate in Science Degree

Michaella Nicole Collin – Associate Degree Nursing

Mallory Claire Combs – Associate in Arts Degree

Ashley Dickerson Craddock – Associate Degree Nursing

Landon Mason Curry – Welding Technology Certificate

Michelle Lee Davis – Information Technology Associate Degree

Mackenzie Paige DeLapp – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree

Mikiai Cholé Dillard – Associate in Arts Degree

Mary E. Draper – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

John Kaleb Edwards – Associate in Science Degree

Katerina Alexandra Ferrell – Associate in Science Degree

Brandy Scherer Fisher – Associate Degree Nursing

Mason Robert Harris – Associate in Arts Degree

Blake Christian Hopkins – Electrical Systems Technology Certificate

Hollie Nicole Jachimiak – Associate in Science Degree

Brenten James Joyce – Welding Technology Certificate

Jackson Creed Lemons – Associate Degree Nursing

Brandon L. Martin – Welding Technology Certificate

Jade Blu' Mebane – Associate in Arts Degree

Owen Bryce Nance – Associate in Arts Degree

Jacob SD Peden – Associate in Arts Degree

Tiffany Shanea Pinnix – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

Bryan Parker Rothrock – Electrical Systems Technology Certificate

Jonathan Rubio – Welding Technology Certificate

Michel'le Nichole Saunders – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

Abby Leigh Sharpe – Surgical Technology Associate Degree

Makenze Lynn Shelton – Associate in Arts Degree

Austyn Ryan Snody – Criminal Justice Technology Associate Degree

Kristy L. Varner – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree

Gisselle Garcia-Vasquez – Associate in Science Degree

Neptali Hernandez Vega – Associate in Arts Degree

Denzel Rush Waddell – Associate in Arts Degree

Franklin D. White – Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate, Mechatronics Certificates

Kamryn Andrew Stefon Wilson – Associate in Arts Degree

Carson James Wray – General Occupational Technology Associate Degree

Fayetteville

April Laquitta Henderson – Associate Degree Nursing

Gibsonville

Julie Ann Andrews – Medical Office Administration Patient Services Representative Associate Degree

Graham

Ranesia Jean Ragland – Associate Degree Nursing

Greensboro

Katrice Michelle Brown – Associate Degree Nursing

Regina Rena Cameron – Associate Degree Nursing

Bonnie Claire Cox – Associate Degree Nursing

Gabrielle Chanel Crosby – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree

Capriee Anquintte Farley – Associate Degree Nursing

Ingrid D. Hagood – Associate Degree Nursing

Skylar Rae Hitchins – Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation Degree

Jacqueline Marlecia Lewis – Associate Degree Nursing

Haley Elizabeth Martin – Associate Degree Nursing

Autumn L. Melton – Medical Office Administration Certificate

Esayas W. Nida – Surgical Technology Associate Degree

Kylee Melissa Arruda Rieger – Associate in Arts Degree

Lakeisha Chantay Waller – Associate Degree Nursing

Kernersville

Andrew Evan Brown – Associate in Science Degree

King

Gizelle Cortez Gonzales – Associate Degree Nursing

Madison

Gavin M. Birkland – Welding Technology Certificate

Samantha Butts – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

Holly E. Flynt – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate and Medical Auditing Certificate

Tyler Jordan Hanes – Business Administration Associate Degree

Tristin Star Hendren – Criminal Justice Technology Associate Degree

Kayla Grace Martin – Associate in Science Degree

Mattie E. Purgason – Business Administration Associate Degree

Skye Marie Reid – Associate Degree Nursing

William Anthony Shelton – Electrical Systems Technology Associate Degree

Trinity Nicole Spragling – Associate in Arts Degree

Alexander Torres – Associate in Science Degree

Romana Torres-Alvarez – Associate in Arts Degree

Lisa Danielle Wray – Associate Degree Nursing

Mayodan

Anna McKenzie Casto – Associate in Science Degree

Hannah Grace Chilton – Associate Degree Nursing

Macy Leigh Rachel Hurd – Associate in Science Degree

Christian T. Joyce – Associate in Arts Degree

Christopher Douglas Moore – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree

Casey Lee Richardson – Associate in Science Degree

Kayla B. Wyatt – Early Childhood Education Certificate

McLeansville

Mattie Caroline Fields – Associate in Science Degree

Shelby Rebecca Moran – Associate Degree Nursing

Cassidy A. Spencer – Associate in Arts Degree

Mooresville

Harris Clair Dowdy – Associate in Arts Degree

Pelham

Shannon Renee Crews – Associate Degree Nursing

Providence

Chanel Lanay Graves – Business Administration Associate Degree

Reidsville

Alexander J. Belcher – Business Administration Associate Degree

Whitley Galloway Beveridge – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

Carson Bowers – Associate in Arts Degree

Tammy Benton Bray – Associate Degree Nursing

Tate Andrews Campbell – Associate Degree Nursing

Sasha Nicole Carson – Surgical Technology Associate Degree

Dakota Grace Cornett – Associate in Science Degree

Sarah Marie Corum – Associate in Arts Degree

Thea Elizabeth Dowdle – Associate in Science Degree

Mariana Arielle Faint – Associate in Science Degree

Terri Jo Fitzgerald – Welding Technology Certificate

Lindsey Nicole Garcia – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

Alea Nicole Gauldin – Business Administration Associate Degree

Maude W. Hammack – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

Alexander James Hampshire – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree, Computer-Integrated Machining Diploma, Machining Fundamentals Certificate, Welding Technology Certificate

Aubrey J. Harvey – Welding Technology Certificate

Marissa Melton Hayes – Associate Degree Nursing

Drew J. Hinshaw – Welding Technology Certificate

Emaleigh Cross Hudson – Associate Degree Nursing

Destiny Lee Johnson – Information Technology Cybersecurity Certificate

Kaelise Alonda Lane – Associate in Science Degree

Houston Owens Bracken Lemons – Associate in Science Degree

Emily Ann Lewis – Associate in Science Degree

Zachary Phillip Lewis – Associate in Science Degree

Riley Renae Long – Associate in Science Degree

Dyango Mariano Madrigal – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate, Machining Fundamentals Certificate

Mercedes S. Martin – Criminal Justice Technology Associate Degree

Gage Daniel Massey – Associate in Arts Degree

Camille Mullins McCollum – Business Administration Associate Degree

Savannah Marie McMillon – Associate in Science Degree

Katelyn Sierra Moore – Associate in Arts Degree

Judith Catherine Morrell – Associate Degree Nursing

Brenna Elizabeth Morrison – Criminal Justice Technology Certificate

Larry Swanson Nance Jr. – Associate in Arts Degree

Kaylin Marie Newman – Associate in Arts Degree

Keyla Juliana Olalde-Tapia – Associate in Science Degree

Christopher Orphanos – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate, Machining Fundamentals Certificate

Allison Anna Petty – Associate Degree Nursing

John Edmund Piotrowski – Associate in Science Degree

Amber Nicole Pruitt – Associate in Science Degree

Zane Lee Prusia – Associate in Arts Degree

Caleb Garrett Pryor – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree

Eryn Rylee Quinn – Associate in Science Degree

Brandall L. Redd – Accounting and Finance Associate Degree

Zackary Wade Redd – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate

Brittany Cole Reynolds – Business Administration Associate Degree

Katherine Elizabeth Roach – Associate in Science Degree

Alexander Clay Robinson – Associate in Arts Degree

Joseph Dale Ryan – General Occupational Technology Associate Degree, Welding Technology Diploma

Riley Owen Ryan – Associate in Science Degree

Brittany Fincanon Smith – Associate Degree Nursing

Jordan Alyssa Smith – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

Hailey Shae Spangler – Business Administration Associate Degree

Hayden L. Stanley – Welding Technology Certificate

Gloria Danelle Stillwell – Information Technology

Parker Scott A. Strader – Welding Technology Certificate

Christian Megan Sutton – Early Childhood Education Associate Degree

Madison M. Thaxton – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree

Megan Lee Ann Tippett – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree

Madalyn Jane Toney – Associate in Science Degree

Zenett Jantae Totten – Associate Degree Nursing

Kelsey Anne Truitt – Associate in Arts Degree

Victoria Abigail Vega – Associate in Arts Degree

Brianna Hope Waller – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree

Hui Wang – Associate Degree Nursing

Noah Jackson Bibee Windsor – Associate in Science Degree

Grayson Gabriel Wyatt – Associate in Arts Degree

Mikoto Yamaguchi – Associate in Science Degree

Roxboro

Celisa Dee Terrell – Business Administration Associate Degree

Ruffin

Krystal Marie Jordan – Associate Degree Nursing

Abby Michelle Lucas – Associate Degree Nursing

Victoria Elizabeth McCollum – Associate in Arts Degree

Preston Allen Parsons – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate Degree

Kebin L. Robinson – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate, Medical Auditing Certificate

Stokesdale

Teresa Blaine Aldridge – Associate in Arts Degree

Sophia Diane Dye – Associate in Science Degree

Pattie Kendall Everette – Associate in Science Degree

Morgan Dawn Gaines – Associate in Arts Degree

Vennesa L. Lawson – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree

Jheny Y. Martinez Cruz – Associate in Science Degree

Kaitlyn Clair DeWeese McCollum – Associate Degree Nursing

Kimberly Thai Nguyen – Associate in Science Degree

William Tyler Sorrell – Associate in Arts Degree

Jodi A. Southard – Medical Office Administration Associate Degree

Stoneville

Eve Nikkole Agee – Business Administration Certificate

Kendall Rilee Boggs – Associate in Arts Degree

Aaron Blake Bruins – Associate in Arts Degree

Savannah Desiree' Gentry – Associate in Arts Degree

Isaac J. Jones – Welding Technology Certificate

JoDee Elizabeth Knight – Associate in Science Degree

Kristopher Michael Martin – Computer-Integrated Machining

Jacob Michael Michalski – Associate in Arts Degree

Jessica M. Nelson – Accounting and Finance Associate Degree

Sydney Elizabeth Sexton – Associate in Science Degree

Matthew W. Shelton – Electrical Systems Technology Commercial Wiring Certificate

Amanda Dawn Tomas – Medical Office Administration

Graciella Marie Vigil – Business Administration Certificate

Jacob Alexander Watkins – Associate in Science Degree

James W. Watkins – Associate in Science Degree

James William Watkins – Welding Technology Certificate

Lydia Ruth Wells – Accounting and Finance Associate Degree

Ashlyn Kate Wray – Associate in Science Degree

Summerfield

Olivia Danielle Frazier – Associate in Arts Degree

India Elle Hubbard – Associate in Arts Degree

Matthew Smith – Medical Office Administration Certificate

Corey Ray Strader – Associate in Arts Degree

Walnut Cove

Aaron C. Justice – Information Technology Cybersecurity Certificate, Network and Security Essentials Certificate, Web Technologies Certificate

Whitsett

Aziya Keyari Avery – Associate Degree Nursing

Winston Salem

Tabitha Kay Stout – Associate Degree Nursing

Michael Mokhtar Wahba – Respiratory Therapy Associate Degree

Ocala, Florida

James C. Kopf III – Associate in Arts Degree

Rock Hill, South Carolina

Nolan Lemuel Faulkenberry – Associate in Arts Degree

Martinsville, Virginia

Anthonette Leah Dillard – Associate Degree Nursing

Stuart, Virginia

Benjamin Lloyd Thompson – Information Technology Certificate

Please note, the only graduates listed here are those who completed their credentials in May 2023. RCC invited its December 2022 and July 2023 graduates to march in the ceremony, so their names were all included in the program. The announcement of the December 2022 graduates can be found here: https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/december-2022-graduates/. The announcement of the July 2023 graduates will be made this summer, once they officially complete their credentials.