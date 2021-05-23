 Skip to main content
217 graduate from RCC, earning 227 credentials
WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College held its commencement exercises on Friday, May 14 for the Class of 2021. Mirroring last year’s ceremony with health and safety in mind, the event was spread out over the entire day, enabling small groups into the Robert Keys Gymnasium at a time.

President Dr. Mark Kinlaw prerecorded his message to the Class of 2021, so it can be used when the entire day’s ceremony is released as a video.

“As I think back over the last year and a half, you have had to deal with so much. You have had to face a worldwide pandemic that altered all of our lives, and without question, it altered how we approached your education. We had to change how we provided instruction, how we offered support services and the pandemic made it so you could not engage with fellow students as you had been able to do when you first started with us,” Dr. Kinlaw said. “I am proud of the work you have done, and especially how you adjusted to the changes. You faced changes in your personal life that made continuing your education even harder. You are a special class – you were thrown a curveball, and you adjusted, and made it despite all the challenges.”

Throughout Friday, Dr. Kinlaw presented certificates, diplomas and degrees to the College’s May graduates and December 2020 graduates who also participated in the ceremony.

The following 217 graduates received a total of 227 credentials:

ASHEVILLE

Xaviar Deshone Stewart – Associate in Arts Degree

BROWNS SUMMIT

Xavier Devon Peele – Associate in Science Degree

Evan Nathaniel Chrismon – Associate in Science Degree

Janie Barnes Hawkins – Associate in Arts Degree

Marissa Nicole Mitchell – Associate in Arts Degree

Erica Nneka Okafor – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

BURLINGTON

Jennifer Knighten Matherly – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree

Tammy Elaine Turner – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree

CHARLOTTE

Zachary Carson Bennett – Associate in Arts Degree

CHERRYVILLE

Hunter James Lail – Associate in Science Degree

CLOVER

Madelyn Strader – Associate in Arts Degree

EDEN

Karol Mariam Altamirano Saavedra – Associate in Science Degree

Katherine Elizabeth Bailey – Associate in Arts Degree

Megan Brooke Blankenship – Associate in Science Degree

Timothy Mark Blankenship Jr. – Electrical Systems Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

Felix Moises Calderon – Associate in Science Degree

Lars E. Clifton – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree

Jacob Riley Dalton – Associate in Science Degree

Curtis Howard Darnell III – Associate in Arts Degree

Kinley Paige Darnell – Associate in Science Degree

Leigh Ann Denny – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Victoria Faith Dodson – Associate in Science Degree

Emalee Kate Dunn – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

Marisa Renee Fain – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree

Damian Erik Foley – Welding Technology Certificate

Makenzie Ta’mya Foster – Medical Office Administration Patient Services Representative Associate in Applied Science Degree

Kimberly Dawn Gantt – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate

Rachel Lee Gearhart – Medical Office Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

Summer Leigh Gould – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Katie Ann Hankins – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree; Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree

Brenden Russell Harris – Welding Technology Certificate

Haley C. Hunt – Medical Office Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

Lucas O’Neil Hyler – Electrical Systems Technology Mechatronics Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Programmable Logic Controllers Certificate; Industrial Systems Technology Troubleshooting Certificate

Keshana Shanise Hylton – Associate in Science Degree

Christopher Brandon Jauregui – Associate in Arts Degree

Shelby Marie Johnson – Associate in Arts Degree

Robin E Jones – Information Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

Madison Cheyenne Lester – Associate in Arts Degree

Somer Gabriela Lillard – Associate in Science Degree

Helena Livingston – Associate in Science Degree

Wendy Janeth Martinez – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree

Phillip Drakar McLaughlin – Welding Technology Certificate

Ruben Mendoza – Associate in Arts Degree

Xiomara Elizabeth Micciulla – Associate in Science Degree

David Carl Moreadith II – Electrical Systems Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree; Electrical Systems Technology Commercial Wiring Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Programmable Logic Controllers Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate

Bennet B. Nooe II – Associate in Arts Degree

Kayla Yow Ortiz – Early Childhood Education Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree

Jacob Osuna – Associate in Science Degree

Ebony Marie Price – Early Childhood Education Career Track Associate in Applied Science Degree

Marie Carmen Ramirez Medina – Associate in Arts Degree

D’Antae A. Richardson – Associate in Arts Degree

Jennifer Esmeralda Ruvalcaba – Associate in Arts Degree

Cassidy Lashae Satterwhite – Associate in Arts Degree

Kahlil Maurice Shaifer Jr. – Associate in Arts Degree

Jarred L. Simpson – Associate in Arts Degree

Logan Leon Snead – Welding Technology Certificate

C. Regina Wilkins Snyder – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree; ; Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

Khyah Lenette Strange – Associate in Science Degree

Amanda Claire Stratton – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

Olivia Faith Thompson – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

Reece Chandler Thompson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Icsis Sarah Watson – Associate in Arts Degree

ELON

Elisabeth Cedillo – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

ELON COLLEGE

Ashleigh Boone Adams – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

GASTONIA

Dylan A. Mauldin – Associate in Arts Degree

GIBSONVILLE

Alfred Clay Dillard – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Marshall Ray Frye – Associate in Science Degree

Heather Horner Goins – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

GREENSBORO

Olubunmi Fatima Adekunle – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Candice Sharee Applewhite – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Tara Deane Baker-Dalton – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Tiondra Monica Barnes – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Haley Marie Brame – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Jessica Nicole Eller – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Ayiebainemi Igoni – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Jatinder Kaur – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree

Gaye Ann McLaurin – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Scott Wayne Meitzler – Associate in Science Degree

Sakara Moye – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Grace Oguama – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Denisa Nicole Purvis – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Alissa Monette Shamburger – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree

Kedra Kashanna Sumner – Associate in Arts Degree

Shymeka Renea White – Medical Office Administration Medical Office Professional Certificate; Medical Office Administration Patient Services Representative Associate in Applied Science Degree

HENDERSONVILLE

Michael James Connelly III – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

HIGH POINT

Kimberly Ann Jackson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

IRON STATION

John G. Duncan – Associate in Arts Degree

JAMESTOWN

Crystal Joy Flores – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

JULIAN

Kacy Jean Porter Dye – Associate in Science Degree

KERNERSVILLE

Jennifer Clark Casey – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

Katelyn Marie Washington – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree

MADISON

Ashley Raquel Back – Associate in Science Degree

Kolby Dillard Bullins – Welding Technology Certificate

KaDedra Lanaye Dalton – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

David J. Dickens – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate

Luzcelene Flores-Velasquez – Associate in Science Degree

John Caleb Howerton – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree

Lauren T. Irving – Associate in General Education—Nursing Degree

Emily Grace Miera – Associate in Arts Degree

Lourdes Melina Miera – Associate in Science Degree

Trenton Lee Phelps – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

Kaytlin Victoria Raines – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Maycie Elena Rouse – Associate in Science Degree

Adrian Serrano-Rivas – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

Alissa Haley Wagner – Associate in Science Degree

Emily M Wesley – Associate in Arts Degree

MAYODAN

David Christian Anderson – Associate in Science Degree

Zachary Calhoun – Emergency Medical Science Associate in Applied Science Degree

Camilo Alberto Gomez – Associate in Science Degree

Brady Steven Price – Associate in Arts Degree

Brittany Denise Southern – Welding Technology Certificate

MEBANE

Mary LuCinda Watkins – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

MILTON

Justin Wesley Cash – Associate in Arts Degree

MOORESBORO

Isaac L. Roberson – Associate in Arts Degree

OAK RIDGE

Robert Brooks – Associate in Arts Degree

REIDSVILLE

Devan Janette Hall Bowen – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree

Travis William Brown – Associate in Science Degree

Letha Michelle Burns – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree

Nadine Capps – Early Childhood Education Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree

Christopher Daylin Carter – Associate in Science Degree

Cameryn Cai Chestnut – Associate in Arts Degree

Kaitlynn Brooke Corum – Associate in Science Degree

Gabriel DeWayne Davis – Welding Technology Certificate

Jamie Danielle Doman – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Haley Susan Doss – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree

Nicholas Jared Ducharme – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate in Applied Science Degree

Marilena Esperanza Espinoza – Associate in Arts Degree

Kathyrn Rebecca Everette – Associate in Science Degree

LaJona’ Tiajai Ferrell – Associate in Science Degree

Misty Dove Fincanon – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

Mary Grace Finger – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree

Brittney Dawn Gauldin – Early Childhood Education Career Track Associate in Applied Science Degree

Joshua Gautier – Associate in Science Degree

Megan Elizabeth Glenn – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree

Jacob Christopher Guill – Welding Technology Certificate

Micah Daniel Haberer – Associate in Arts Degree

Samuel Benton Harrell – Associate in Arts Degree

Mark A. Hayes – Welding Technology Certificate

Luke Martin Hazelwood – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate

Timothy William Herndon II – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate in Applied Science Degree

Garret Evan Hladilek – Associate in Arts Degree

Makayla Dawn Isley – Associate in Science Degree

Timothy Dalton Jacobs – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate

Johnathan Michael James – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Diploma

Jordan Scott Jobe – Associate in Science Degree

William Edward Jones – Associate in Arts Degree

Hunter Dakota Keranen – Welding Technology Certificate

Emily Kinlaw – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree

Crystal Knight – Associate in Arts Degree

Garrett Brison Knowles – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate

Regan McKenzie Kunst – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree

Conner William Lamberth – Welding Technology Certificate

Zachary Dylan Lloyd – Associate in Science Degree

Jason Daniel Martin Jr. – Welding Technology Certificate

Viridiana Martinez – Early Childhood Education Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree

Ashley McMillon – Associate in Science Degree

Brianna Chante Noble – Associate in Science Degree

Amanda Shea Ore – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Ana Maria Perez – Associate in Arts Degree

Seth Addison Pruitt – Welding Technology Certificate

Angel Lashell Ray – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Casey Samuel Saul – Associate in Science Degree

Keynon E. Settle – Associate in Arts Degree

Tena M. Shaver – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree

Madison Taylor Shropshire – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Thomas James Sladky – Associate in Arts Degree

Jacob Lee Stanfield – Associate in Arts Degree

Anaysia LaNese Taylor – Associate in Arts Degree

Justyce Emonea Thomas – Early Childhood Education Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree

Cesia Isaura Tzun-Cifuentes – Associate in Arts Degree

Luis Rafael Varela Casper – Associate in Arts Degree

Sydni Vernon – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree

Candice Joan Walker – Criminal Justice Technology Generalist Certificate

Michael Broughton Walker – Welding Technology Certificate

Sanoa Jiem Washburn – Associate in Science Degree

RUFFIN

Samantha Allison Buck – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree

Emilee Brooke Gantt – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

David Louis Smith – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate

Catherine Goodman Troxler – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree

SANDY RIDGE

Caleb Thomas Bullock – Information Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

Kristy Griffin – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree

Katey Anna-Ray Overman – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree

SANFORD

Brittany Lachelle Owens – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

STOKESDALE

Anna Elizabeth Armstrong – Associate in Arts Degree

Shayna Noelle Gates – Cosmetology Certificate

Jamie Jacobs – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree

Christopher Bryan Marks – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Aubrey Grayson Martin – Associate in Arts Degree

Kaden Lee Rackley – Associate in Science Degree

Collin Austin Reed – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Diploma

John Noah Robertson – Associate in Arts Degree

Ashley Christine Robinson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Erick Hunter Rodies – Electrical Systems Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree; Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate

Halei Sorrell – Associate in Arts Degree

STONEVILLE

Maci Noel Brame – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Jasmine Marie Curry – Associate in Science Degree

Noah James Dorsett – Information Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree; Information Technology Cybersecurity Certificate

Abigail Grace Hooker – Associate in Science Degree

Joshua Glenn Little – Associate in Science Degree

Kristopher Michael Martin – Welding Technology Certificate

Maggie Nicole Reeder – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

Bobbie Richards – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree

Gessica M. Silva – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

Sarah Virginia Taylor – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree

Jonathan Paul Todd – Associate in Arts Degree

Annie M. Tredway – Welding Technology Certificate

Amber Lee Tucker – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree

SUMMERFIELD

Ryan L. Brown – Associate in Science Degree

Sierra Faith Burnette – Associate in Science Degree

Jasmine McKayla Martin – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree

Casey Lee Simpson – Associate in Arts Degree

Tyler Michael Swarts – Associate in Science Degree

Lily Jo Watkins – Associate in Arts Degree

WHITSETT

Ashlyn Jayne Wheeler – Emergency Medical Science Associate in Applied Science Degree

WINSTON-SALEM

Marcetia G. Hayes – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

YANCEYVILLE

Aiman Al Ozeri – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree

SUTHERLIN, VA.

Janet Randolph Gwynn – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree

The names of RCC’s December graduates were published when they completed their program, and can be found here: https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/rcc-names-december-2020-graduates//.

+2 
RCC Grads

Shaifer

 Courtesy of RCC
