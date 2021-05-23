217 graduate from RCC, earning 227 credentials

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College held its commencement exercises on Friday, May 14 for the Class of 2021. Mirroring last year’s ceremony with health and safety in mind, the event was spread out over the entire day, enabling small groups into the Robert Keys Gymnasium at a time.
President Dr. Mark Kinlaw prerecorded his message to the Class of 2021, so it can be used when the entire day’s ceremony is released as a video.
“As I think back over the last year and a half, you have had to deal with so much. You have had to face a worldwide pandemic that altered all of our lives, and without question, it altered how we approached your education. We had to change how we provided instruction, how we offered support services and the pandemic made it so you could not engage with fellow students as you had been able to do when you first started with us,” Dr. Kinlaw said. “I am proud of the work you have done, and especially how you adjusted to the changes. You faced changes in your personal life that made continuing your education even harder. You are a special class – you were thrown a curveball, and you adjusted, and made it despite all the challenges.”
Throughout Friday, Dr. Kinlaw presented certificates, diplomas and degrees to the College’s May graduates and December 2020 graduates who also participated in the ceremony.
The following 217 graduates received a total of 227 credentials:
ASHEVILLE
Xaviar Deshone Stewart – Associate in Arts Degree
BROWNS SUMMIT
Xavier Devon Peele – Associate in Science Degree
Evan Nathaniel Chrismon – Associate in Science Degree
Janie Barnes Hawkins – Associate in Arts Degree
Marissa Nicole Mitchell – Associate in Arts Degree
Erica Nneka Okafor – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
BURLINGTON
Jennifer Knighten Matherly – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree
Tammy Elaine Turner – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree
CHARLOTTE
Zachary Carson Bennett – Associate in Arts Degree
CHERRYVILLE
Hunter James Lail – Associate in Science Degree
CLOVER
Madelyn Strader – Associate in Arts Degree
EDEN
Karol Mariam Altamirano Saavedra – Associate in Science Degree
Katherine Elizabeth Bailey – Associate in Arts Degree
Megan Brooke Blankenship – Associate in Science Degree
Timothy Mark Blankenship Jr. – Electrical Systems Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
Felix Moises Calderon – Associate in Science Degree
Lars E. Clifton – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree
Jacob Riley Dalton – Associate in Science Degree
Curtis Howard Darnell III – Associate in Arts Degree
Kinley Paige Darnell – Associate in Science Degree
Leigh Ann Denny – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Victoria Faith Dodson – Associate in Science Degree
Emalee Kate Dunn – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
Marisa Renee Fain – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree
Damian Erik Foley – Welding Technology Certificate
Makenzie Ta’mya Foster – Medical Office Administration Patient Services Representative Associate in Applied Science Degree
Kimberly Dawn Gantt – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate
Rachel Lee Gearhart – Medical Office Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
Summer Leigh Gould – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Katie Ann Hankins – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree; Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree
Brenden Russell Harris – Welding Technology Certificate
Haley C. Hunt – Medical Office Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
Lucas O’Neil Hyler – Electrical Systems Technology Mechatronics Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Programmable Logic Controllers Certificate; Industrial Systems Technology Troubleshooting Certificate
Keshana Shanise Hylton – Associate in Science Degree
Christopher Brandon Jauregui – Associate in Arts Degree
Shelby Marie Johnson – Associate in Arts Degree
Robin E Jones – Information Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
Madison Cheyenne Lester – Associate in Arts Degree
Somer Gabriela Lillard – Associate in Science Degree
Helena Livingston – Associate in Science Degree
Wendy Janeth Martinez – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree
Phillip Drakar McLaughlin – Welding Technology Certificate
Ruben Mendoza – Associate in Arts Degree
Xiomara Elizabeth Micciulla – Associate in Science Degree
David Carl Moreadith II – Electrical Systems Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree; Electrical Systems Technology Commercial Wiring Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Programmable Logic Controllers Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate
Bennet B. Nooe II – Associate in Arts Degree
Kayla Yow Ortiz – Early Childhood Education Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree
Jacob Osuna – Associate in Science Degree
Ebony Marie Price – Early Childhood Education Career Track Associate in Applied Science Degree
Marie Carmen Ramirez Medina – Associate in Arts Degree
D’Antae A. Richardson – Associate in Arts Degree
Jennifer Esmeralda Ruvalcaba – Associate in Arts Degree
Cassidy Lashae Satterwhite – Associate in Arts Degree
Kahlil Maurice Shaifer Jr. – Associate in Arts Degree
Jarred L. Simpson – Associate in Arts Degree
Logan Leon Snead – Welding Technology Certificate
C. Regina Wilkins Snyder – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree; ; Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
Khyah Lenette Strange – Associate in Science Degree
Amanda Claire Stratton – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
Olivia Faith Thompson – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
Reece Chandler Thompson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Icsis Sarah Watson – Associate in Arts Degree
ELON
Elisabeth Cedillo – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
ELON COLLEGE
Ashleigh Boone Adams – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
GASTONIA
Dylan A. Mauldin – Associate in Arts Degree
GIBSONVILLE
Alfred Clay Dillard – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Marshall Ray Frye – Associate in Science Degree
Heather Horner Goins – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
GREENSBORO
Olubunmi Fatima Adekunle – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Candice Sharee Applewhite – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Tara Deane Baker-Dalton – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Tiondra Monica Barnes – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Haley Marie Brame – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Jessica Nicole Eller – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Ayiebainemi Igoni – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Jatinder Kaur – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree
Gaye Ann McLaurin – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Scott Wayne Meitzler – Associate in Science Degree
Sakara Moye – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Grace Oguama – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Denisa Nicole Purvis – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Alissa Monette Shamburger – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree
Kedra Kashanna Sumner – Associate in Arts Degree
Shymeka Renea White – Medical Office Administration Medical Office Professional Certificate; Medical Office Administration Patient Services Representative Associate in Applied Science Degree
HENDERSONVILLE
Michael James Connelly III – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
HIGH POINT
Kimberly Ann Jackson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
IRON STATION
John G. Duncan – Associate in Arts Degree
JAMESTOWN
Crystal Joy Flores – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
JULIAN
Kacy Jean Porter Dye – Associate in Science Degree
KERNERSVILLE
Jennifer Clark Casey – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
Katelyn Marie Washington – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree
MADISON
Ashley Raquel Back – Associate in Science Degree
Kolby Dillard Bullins – Welding Technology Certificate
KaDedra Lanaye Dalton – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
David J. Dickens – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate
Luzcelene Flores-Velasquez – Associate in Science Degree
John Caleb Howerton – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree
Lauren T. Irving – Associate in General Education—Nursing Degree
Emily Grace Miera – Associate in Arts Degree
Lourdes Melina Miera – Associate in Science Degree
Trenton Lee Phelps – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
Kaytlin Victoria Raines – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Maycie Elena Rouse – Associate in Science Degree
Adrian Serrano-Rivas – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
Alissa Haley Wagner – Associate in Science Degree
Emily M Wesley – Associate in Arts Degree
MAYODAN
David Christian Anderson – Associate in Science Degree
Zachary Calhoun – Emergency Medical Science Associate in Applied Science Degree
Camilo Alberto Gomez – Associate in Science Degree
Brady Steven Price – Associate in Arts Degree
Brittany Denise Southern – Welding Technology Certificate
MEBANE
Mary LuCinda Watkins – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
MILTON
Justin Wesley Cash – Associate in Arts Degree
MOORESBORO
Isaac L. Roberson – Associate in Arts Degree
OAK RIDGE
Robert Brooks – Associate in Arts Degree
REIDSVILLE
Devan Janette Hall Bowen – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree
Travis William Brown – Associate in Science Degree
Letha Michelle Burns – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree
Nadine Capps – Early Childhood Education Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree
Christopher Daylin Carter – Associate in Science Degree
Cameryn Cai Chestnut – Associate in Arts Degree
Kaitlynn Brooke Corum – Associate in Science Degree
Gabriel DeWayne Davis – Welding Technology Certificate
Jamie Danielle Doman – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Haley Susan Doss – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree
Nicholas Jared Ducharme – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate in Applied Science Degree
Marilena Esperanza Espinoza – Associate in Arts Degree
Kathyrn Rebecca Everette – Associate in Science Degree
LaJona’ Tiajai Ferrell – Associate in Science Degree
Misty Dove Fincanon – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
Mary Grace Finger – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree
Brittney Dawn Gauldin – Early Childhood Education Career Track Associate in Applied Science Degree
Joshua Gautier – Associate in Science Degree
Megan Elizabeth Glenn – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree
Jacob Christopher Guill – Welding Technology Certificate
Micah Daniel Haberer – Associate in Arts Degree
Samuel Benton Harrell – Associate in Arts Degree
Mark A. Hayes – Welding Technology Certificate
Luke Martin Hazelwood – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate
Timothy William Herndon II – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate in Applied Science Degree
Garret Evan Hladilek – Associate in Arts Degree
Makayla Dawn Isley – Associate in Science Degree
Timothy Dalton Jacobs – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate
Johnathan Michael James – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Diploma
Jordan Scott Jobe – Associate in Science Degree
William Edward Jones – Associate in Arts Degree
Hunter Dakota Keranen – Welding Technology Certificate
Emily Kinlaw – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree
Crystal Knight – Associate in Arts Degree
Garrett Brison Knowles – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate
Regan McKenzie Kunst – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree
Conner William Lamberth – Welding Technology Certificate
Zachary Dylan Lloyd – Associate in Science Degree
Jason Daniel Martin Jr. – Welding Technology Certificate
Viridiana Martinez – Early Childhood Education Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree
Ashley McMillon – Associate in Science Degree
Brianna Chante Noble – Associate in Science Degree
Amanda Shea Ore – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Ana Maria Perez – Associate in Arts Degree
Seth Addison Pruitt – Welding Technology Certificate
Angel Lashell Ray – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Casey Samuel Saul – Associate in Science Degree
Keynon E. Settle – Associate in Arts Degree
Tena M. Shaver – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree
Madison Taylor Shropshire – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Thomas James Sladky – Associate in Arts Degree
Jacob Lee Stanfield – Associate in Arts Degree
Anaysia LaNese Taylor – Associate in Arts Degree
Justyce Emonea Thomas – Early Childhood Education Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree
Cesia Isaura Tzun-Cifuentes – Associate in Arts Degree
Luis Rafael Varela Casper – Associate in Arts Degree
Sydni Vernon – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree
Candice Joan Walker – Criminal Justice Technology Generalist Certificate
Michael Broughton Walker – Welding Technology Certificate
Sanoa Jiem Washburn – Associate in Science Degree
RUFFIN
Samantha Allison Buck – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree
Emilee Brooke Gantt – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
David Louis Smith – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate
Catherine Goodman Troxler – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree
SANDY RIDGE
Caleb Thomas Bullock – Information Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
Kristy Griffin – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree
Katey Anna-Ray Overman – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Associate in Applied Science Degree
SANFORD
Brittany Lachelle Owens – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
STOKESDALE
Anna Elizabeth Armstrong – Associate in Arts Degree
Shayna Noelle Gates – Cosmetology Certificate
Jamie Jacobs – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree
Christopher Bryan Marks – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Aubrey Grayson Martin – Associate in Arts Degree
Kaden Lee Rackley – Associate in Science Degree
Collin Austin Reed – Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology Diploma
John Noah Robertson – Associate in Arts Degree
Ashley Christine Robinson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Erick Hunter Rodies – Electrical Systems Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree; Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate
Halei Sorrell – Associate in Arts Degree
STONEVILLE
Maci Noel Brame – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Jasmine Marie Curry – Associate in Science Degree
Noah James Dorsett – Information Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree; Information Technology Cybersecurity Certificate
Abigail Grace Hooker – Associate in Science Degree
Joshua Glenn Little – Associate in Science Degree
Kristopher Michael Martin – Welding Technology Certificate
Maggie Nicole Reeder – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
Bobbie Richards – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree
Gessica M. Silva – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
Sarah Virginia Taylor – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree
Jonathan Paul Todd – Associate in Arts Degree
Annie M. Tredway – Welding Technology Certificate
Amber Lee Tucker – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree
SUMMERFIELD
Ryan L. Brown – Associate in Science Degree
Sierra Faith Burnette – Associate in Science Degree
Jasmine McKayla Martin – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree
Casey Lee Simpson – Associate in Arts Degree
Tyler Michael Swarts – Associate in Science Degree
Lily Jo Watkins – Associate in Arts Degree
WHITSETT
Ashlyn Jayne Wheeler – Emergency Medical Science Associate in Applied Science Degree
WINSTON-SALEM
Marcetia G. Hayes – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
YANCEYVILLE
Aiman Al Ozeri – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree
SUTHERLIN, VA.
Janet Randolph Gwynn – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree
