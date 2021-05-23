217 graduate from RCC, earning 227 credentials

“As I think back over the last year and a half, you have had to deal with so much. You have had to face a worldwide pandemic that altered all of our lives, and without question, it altered how we approached your education. We had to change how we provided instruction, how we offered support services and the pandemic made it so you could not engage with fellow students as you had been able to do when you first started with us,” Dr. Kinlaw said. “I am proud of the work you have done, and especially how you adjusted to the changes. You faced changes in your personal life that made continuing your education even harder. You are a special class – you were thrown a curveball, and you adjusted, and made it despite all the challenges.”