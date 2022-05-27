218 graduate from RCC with 232 degrees

“The Class of 2022 is a special class. You have had to endure a pandemic, and because of that, you have had to adapt to different styles of instruction, clinical rotations, and lab arrangements,'' said RCC President Mark Kinlaw. "You have had to endure Zoom meetings and access service online. College has been different for you, yet you have endured, you have excelled, and this says a lot about your character. Life throws curves at us sometimes, and we are often measured by how we respond. You’ve measured up. You made it, and we are extremely proud of you.”