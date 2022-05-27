218 graduate from RCC with 232 degrees

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College held its commencement exercises May 13 for the Class of 2022 and granted 232 degrees to 218 graduates during two ceremonies at the Robert Keys Gymnasium.
“The Class of 2022 is a special class. You have had to endure a pandemic, and because of that, you have had to adapt to different styles of instruction, clinical rotations, and lab arrangements,'' said RCC President Mark Kinlaw. "You have had to endure Zoom meetings and access service online. College has been different for you, yet you have endured, you have excelled, and this says a lot about your character. Life throws curves at us sometimes, and we are often measured by how we respond. You’ve measured up. You made it, and we are extremely proud of you.”
Graduates include:
ASHEVILLE:
Taylor Foy – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree.
BROWNS SUMMIT:
Xanina Rae Howe – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
People are also reading…
Chandler Joyce – Business Administration Certificate.
Gabriel Sams – Welding Technology Certificate.
BURLINGTON
Dorian K. James – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Thanh Van Nguyen – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Ashley Lee Stutts – Associate in Arts Degree.
Ashley Belinda White – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
CONCORD
Charles Anthony Botello – Associate in Arts Degree.
Camron Jeffrey Lowke – Associate in Arts Degree.
EDEN
Zachary H. Alrimi – Associate in Science Degree.
Joshua S. Archer – Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate.
Brittney Rhianna Carter – Associate in Arts Degree.
Seth Taylor Carter – Associate in Science Degree.
Steven D. Cockrum II – Welding Technology Certificate.
Gage Walker Collins – Associate in Science Degree.
Abbey Corbin – Associate in Arts Degree.
Richard E. Craig – Welding Technology Certificate.
Steven Whitley Dallas – Associate in Arts Degree.
Addyson Elizabeth Fain – Associate in Science Degree.
Kaitlynn Dawn Flint – Welding Technology Certificate and Welding Technology Diploma.
Nehemiah R. Fullerton – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Jessica Watson Garrett – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Harley Marie Rodgers Gillispie – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Ethan Blake Hazelwood – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Adam Issa – Associate in Arts Degree.
Antoinette Lyn Johnson – Associate in Arts Degree.
Bailey Jean McMillan – Associate in Arts Degree.
Christopher B. Money – Associate in Science Degree.
Tiffany Nicole Murphy – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Zoe Kenna Murray – Associate in Science Degree.
Stephanie Luz Osuna-Flores – Associate in Science Degree.
Austin C. Panzer – Associate in Arts Degree.
Gracie-Vanessa Gabriella Paz-Mejia – Associate in Arts Degree.
Madison Paige Perryman – Associate in Arts Degree.
Logan Briann Pruitt – Associate in Arts Degree.
Roberto Carlos Reyes – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Momodou Lamin Saidy – Associate in Science Degree.
Michel'le Nichole Saunders – Medical Office Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Fredia Lynn Servin – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Levi H. Simons – Electrical Systems Technology Programmable Logic Controllers Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate.
Emma Kathleen Smith – Associate in Science Degree.
Marcie Renea Smith – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
William Reid Thompson – Associate in Arts Degree.
Dawn Michelle Via – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Franklin D. White – Electrical Systems Technology Industrial Automation and Maintenance Certificate.
Raven Joan White – Associate in Science Degree.
Sydney Woods – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate.
FAYETTEVILLE
Franchesca Rashedda Ellerbe – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
GREENSBORO
Jaime Allen Colby Bobbitt – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Lady-Nicole Marie Caldwell – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Imane Elmeski – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Mohamed T. Tarawally – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Persina Amelia Terry – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
HAMPTON, Ga.
Saul Ernesto Gonzalez – Associate in Arts Degree.
HIGH POINT
Winstenna Pierce – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
MADISON
Brayden Lee Adams – Associate in Arts Degree.
Aminah Bhatti Ahmed – Associate in Arts Degree.
Makylia Nichole Alvarado – Associate in Science Degree.
Kate Marie Brumagin – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Deanna Conaway Bullins – Emergency Medical Science Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Noah Christopher Conaway – Welding Technology Certificate.
David James Wall Dickens – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Diploma.
Richard David Fuller – Associate in Arts Degree.
Matthew Alexander Greene – Associate in Arts Degree.
Mercedes Rene Hernandez – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Christian McIver Hill – Welding Technology Diploma.
Susan Alley Hurd – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree and Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Hanna Louise Jackson – Accounting and Finance Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Taylor Marie Kallam – Associate in Arts Degree.
Shane Michael Linseman – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Skye P. Malasig – Associate in Science Degree.
Edward Graham Moore – Associate in Arts Degree.
Jessica Renee Newman – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Alexandra Nicole Nickerson – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Adrian Gerardo Ramirez – Associate in Arts Degree.
John Edmond Sechrist – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.
Thomas Michael Shank – Associate in Arts Degree.
William Shelton – Electrical Systems Technology Industrial Automation and Maintenance Certificate.
Macy Lynn Steele – Associate in Arts Degree.
Makenzie Jean Steele – Associate in Arts Degree.
Lydia S. Tucker – Associate in Science Degree.
MAYODAN
William Joseph Etringer – Associate in Arts Degree.
Kelsei Michelle Gann – Associate in Arts Degree.
Cannon Allen Lemons – Associate in Arts Degree.
McLEANSVILLE
Denise Waller Bottomley – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate.
MILTON
Jose Domingo Medrano Castro – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
MOUNT AIRY
Dena R. Hall – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
PELHAM
Cody Jackson Clay – Welding Technology Certificate; Welding Technology Diploma.
Wendy Gail Howlett – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
PINE HALL
Andrea Johnson Frazier – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
PROVIDENCE
Brittany Wyatt – Emergency Medical Science Associate in Applied Science Degree.
REIDSVILLE
Katelyn Pruitt – Associate in Arts Degree.
Amanda G. Adkins – Medical Office Administration Office Administration Certificate.
Thomas Andrew Allen III – Welding Technology Certificate.
Katlynn Mackenzie Bailey – Associate in Science Degree.
Paul Daniel Hawkins Barker – Associate in Science Degree.
Payten D. Bayne – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Carl J. Beard – Electrical Systems Technology Programmable Logic Controllers Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate.
Hayley Nicole Benfield – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate.
Dayahna Zoe Blatchley – Agribusiness Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Brianna Strader Brown – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Heather Hill Brown – Associate in Arts Degree.
Letha Michelle Burns – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Cody Waye Carter – Electrical Systems Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree; Electrical Systems Technology Commercial Wiring Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Mechatronics Certificate.
Peyton Brooke Caudle – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Reina Chairez – Associate in Arts Degree.
Chase Christian Coggins – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Rachel Elizabeth Cullen – Associate in Arts Degree.
Alexis Elizabeth Cunningham – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Jennifer Ann Donald – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Kamryn Pearl Donathan – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Leah Abigail Duncan – Associate in Science Degree.
Kaleb A. Durham – Welding Technology Certificate; Welding Technology Diploma.
Morgan Paige Eanes – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Jordan Gray Fagg – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Benjamin Scott Fullerton – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
William E. Galloway – Business Administration Certificate.
Lindsey N. Garcia – Medical Office Administration Office Administration Certificate.
Sydney Michelle Gauldin – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Kareem Magdy Ghatts – Associate in Arts Degree.
Courtney Heather Griffin – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Zackary G. Guill – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate.
Alexander J. Hampshire – Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate.
Naomi Gail Hayes – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Lana Cheyenne Jacobs – Associate in Arts Degree.
Qaasim Johnson – Welding Technology Certificate.
Shamora R. Johnson – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Vanessa Lorine Joyce – Associate in Arts Degree.
Taylor Kinton – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate.
Garrett Brison Knowles – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Diploma.
Brian Jason Korn – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Tyler Lee Lamberth – Associate in Arts Degree.
Jeremiah David Langston – Associate in Science Degree.
Jordan Lee Lipford – Associate in Arts Degree.
Austin Jordan Lynch – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Zachary Lynch – Associate in Arts Degree.
Madeline Victoria Marsh – Associate in Arts Degree.
Hayden Scott Spencer McMillan – Associate in Science Degree.
Phillip Medeiros – Information Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Keri Ann Mitchell – Associate in Arts Degree.
Lane Moore – Welding Technology Certificate.
Chanda Dora Moyer – Associates in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.
Torri Elizabeth Parson – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.
Marisol Velasco Pedro – Associate in Arts Degree.
Deavion Jakevious Person – Associate in Science Degree.
Ashland M. Pruitt – Early Childhood Education - Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Caleb G. Pryor – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate.
Carolina Quevedo – Associate in Arts Degree.
Melissa Burton Ragland – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Kennedi Rose Ratcliffe – Associate in Arts Degree.
Simon D. Reid – Welding Technology Certificate.
Omar Rodriguez-Mora – Electrical Systems Technology Industrial Automation and Maintenance Certificate.
Sarah Isabella Sarrette – Associate in Science Degree.
Seybert – Early Childhood Education - Transfer Licensure Track Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Martins Shekiri – Information Technology IT Support Foundations Certificate.
Cecilia R. Silva – Associate in Arts Degree.
Nicole Sheree Smith – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Catherine Charity Smithers – Cosmetology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
NicKayla Zanae Staley – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Kaitlyn Danielle Strader – Associate in Arts Degree; Associate in Science Degree.
Jacqueline Ezana Thurston-Griggs – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Charles Truman Tisdale – Associate in Science Degree.
Elisha Bruno Velazquez – Associate in Science Degree.
Katelyn Phyllis Warner – Associate in Science Degree.
Marquita Marchelle Watlington – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Scott G. Williams – Associate in Arts Degree.
Taylor Paige Wright – Associate in Arts Degree.
Sherri Jewell Zimmerman – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Ashleigh Brooke Zirpolo – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
RIDGEWAY, Va.
Claudio Ulises Sandoval – Welding Technology Certificate.
RUFFIN
Ebony R. Henderson – Medical Office Administration Medical Office Professional Certificate.
Calandra Brown Johnson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Daeqwon Jamel Johnson – Welding Technology Certificate.
Preston A. Parsons – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate.
Hailey Leann Roach – Associate in Science Degree.
Nichole Paschal – Associate in Arts Degree.
RURAL HALL
Alicia Elizabeth Higgins – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
SALISBURY
Cameron Payne Graham – Associate in Arts Degree.
SANDY RIDGE
Tanner A. Sizemore – Electrical Systems Technology Industrial Automation and Maintenance Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Mechatronics Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Programmable Logic Controllers Certificate; Electrical Systems Technology Robotics Certificate.
STANLEY
Samuel Charles Bolling – Associate in Arts Degree.
STOKESDALE
Hailey Mae Aheron – Associate in Science Degree.
Teresa S. Barrett – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate.
Moesha Jimenez Cabrera – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Landon Chavarria – Associate in Science Degree.
Annabel Elise Hayes – Associate in Science Degree.
Cassie Dena Martin – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Jodi A. Southard – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate.
Romana Torres-Alvarez – Associate in Science Degree.
Carrie Elizabeth Wilson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
STONEVILLE
Brandon B. Ayers – Electrical Systems Technology Industrial Automation and Maintenance Certificate.
Hannah Renee Bullins – Associate in Arts Degree.
Barbara Michelle Cates Land – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Amber Dalton – Medical Office Administration Medical Billing and Coding Certificate; Medical Office Administration Medical Auditing Certificate.
Colby Whitt Evans – Welding Technology Certificate.
America Alcantar Gonzalez – Associate in Arts Degree.
Nathaniel Lee Joyce – Associate in Science Degree.
Michael Scott Langel – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Kristopher M. Martin – Computer-Integrated Machining Manual Machining Fundamentals Certificate.
Harlie Meeks – Associate in Arts Degree.
Nadia Gail Munoz – Associate in Arts Degree.
Naomi Lynn Owens – Associate in Arts Degree.
Gracie Lane Rakestraw – Associate in Arts Degree.
Kirsten Nicole Robertson – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Lucas Rye – Electrical Systems Technology Industrial Automation and Maintenance Certificate.
Kelly Alessa Sharpe – Associate in Science Degree.
Su Min Song – Associate in Science Degree.
Natalie Elizabeth Teague – Associate in Science Degree.
SUMMERFIELD
Hannah P. Chandler – Medical Office Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Dana Marie Coe – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Stone Owens Huskey – Associate in Arts Degree.
Alden Hunter Kolessar – Associate in Arts Degree.
Olivia Peyton Prillaman – Associate Degree Nursing Associate in Applied Science Degree.
THOMASVILLE
Isaiah C. Umana – Associate in Arts Degree.
WALNUT COVE
Kasey May Bullock – Respiratory Therapy Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Zackary Haley Hopkins – Information Technology IT Support Foundations Certificate.
Aaron C. Justice – Information Technology IT Support Foundations Certificate.
WENTWORTH
Destiny L. Johnson – Business Administration Certificate.